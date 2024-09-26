Army Chief Emphasizes Significance Of Raising Various Military Forces' Fighting Effectiveness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasized, on Thursday, the need of improving combat effectiveness and high readiness in the Jordan Armed Forces' various units and formations. He also pointed out that in order to ensure that these units are prepared to face any challenges, they must stay up to date with operational and technical advancements.This occurred during the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman's visit to the Royal Artillery Corps' 28th and 29th Royal Artillery Battalions. The Corps Commander welcomed him.The concerned leaders briefed Major General Al-Hunaiti on the responsibilities, tasks, and operational capabilities of the two battalions, as well as the stages of their formation and armament, the benefits of these weapons, and the potential for firing them at distant targets.The Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman went over the mechanisms, weapons, and gear that were fitted with them. He also heard an explanation of the operational capabilities and combat readiness, emphasizing their crucial role in bolstering the Jordan Armed Forces' defensive capabilities and strengthening the strategic deterrence system.The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met with the personnel of the two battalions at the conclusion of the visit, which was witnessed by a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces. He expressed to them the pride and greetings of His Majesty the Supreme Commander and praised the two battalions for their outstanding efforts in completing their assigned tasks and remaining combat ready by upholding a standard of performance and discipline that reflects a spirit of commitment and patriotism.