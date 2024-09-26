The Galien Foundation Announces 2024 Recipient Of The Roy Vagelos, Pro Bono Humanum Award For Global Health Equity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco to receive award on November 7, 2024, at

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco as the 2024 recipient of the Roy Vagelos, Pro Bono Humanum Award for Global Equity. Prince Albert II is recognized for his extraordinary contributions to humanity, and his pioneering role as an advocate in the field of environmentalism and ecological preservation. The award will be presented at the 18th annual Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, November 7, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"The Galien Foundation is honored to present Prince Albert II of Monaco with an award that celebrates his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation, scientific innovation, and humanitarian leadership on a global scale," said Kenneth C. Frazier and Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, Co-Chairs of the Prix Galien USA Committees. "We express our sincerest gratitude to Prince Albert II for his visionary leadership and tireless dedication to fostering a more sustainable and equitable world. His efforts have not only inspired global action but have also established a lasting benchmark for future generations to enable a healthier and more harmonious planet."

The Roy Vagelos, Pro Bono Humanum Award recognizes innovative individual and group efforts to improve the human condition through the application of biomedical science to health problems in developing or underserved populations worldwide. In 2018, the Award was renamed in honor of its first recipient, Dr. P Roy Vagelos, Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co., Inc. Chairman of the Board, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, in recognition of his decades of corporate and philanthropic contributions to fighting disease in the pursuit of better health for all. Dr. Vagelos chaired the Prix Galien USA Committee between 2012 and 2017. Since its inception, the annual Prix Galien Pro Bono Humanum Award was personally presented by Prof. Elie Wiesel (1928–2016), Honorary Founding President of the Galien Foundation, Holocaust survivor and 1986 Nobel Peace Laureate. Prof. Wiesel attended every ceremony during his lifetime.

Prince Albert II established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006 to drive initiatives addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean life research, and sustainable development. His commitment to uniting scientists, policymakers, and communities has driven meaningful progress in protecting our planet's natural resources and improving the quality of life for people, worldwide. For more information on the foundation, visit:

To learn more about the award and past Roy Vagelos Pro Bono Humanum Award winners, please visit: . To join us for the 2024 Prix Galien USA Forum and Awards Ceremony, please visit our website at: .

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

