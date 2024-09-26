Listwithfreedom Celebrates A Milestone: 100,000 Properties Listed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ListWithFreedom, Inc., a leader in flat-fee services, is thrilled to announce a remarkable achievement: the listing of its 100,000th property.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ListWithFreedom, Inc., a leader in flat-fee real estate services, is thrilled to announce a remarkable achievement: the listing of its 100,000th property. This milestone is a testament to the company's commitment to empowering homeowners with affordable, hassle-free options to list their homes on the MLS without the traditional costs associated with full-service brokers.

Founded over two decades ago, ListWithFreedom has continuously paved the way for a new era in real estate, giving sellers more control and significant savings. Through its innovative flat-fee listing services, homeowners across the United States have been able to showcase their properties on the MLS, gaining exposure to millions of potential buyers-without the hefty commission fees of traditional real estate agents.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone of listing 100,000 properties,” said Jim Tyminski, Founder of ListWithFreedom.“Our mission has always been to provide homeowners with the tools they need to sell their properties with ease and confidence. This achievement underscores the growing demand for alternative real estate models, and we are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us.”

This landmark event also comes at a time of exciting growth for ListWithFreedom. In addition to their popular services for individual homeowners, the company is now expanding its focus to include large-scale partnerships with homebuilders across the U.S., positioning itself as a trusted partner in the B2B market.

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge technology, unmatched customer service, and cost-saving opportunities for our clients,” added Harvey.“We believe this is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to serve the evolving needs of homeowners and real estate professionals.”

For more information about ListWithFreedom and its flat-fee real estate services, visit or contact the company at 855-456-4945.

About ListWithFreedom

Founded in Boynton Beach, Florida, ListWithFreedom has been helping homeowners sell their properties for over 20 years. Specializing in flat-fee MLS listings, the company provides an affordable, streamlined alternative to traditional real estate services. With a strong focus on customer service, transparency, and technology, ListWithFreedom is a trusted leader in the real estate industry.

