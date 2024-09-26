Gaia Launches Gaia Domain Name To Simplify Interactions Within The Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) By simplifying interactions within the decentralized AI ecosystem with GDN, Gaia takes one step closer to its bigger mission of preserving knowledge as a human resource.

Gaia , a pioneering decentralized AI dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem, launches Gaia Domain Name (GDN ). In a similar vein to Name Service, GDN simplifies interactions by allowing users to register human-readable domain names, effectively replacing complex wallet addresses with intuitive and accessible digital identities.

"Our goal with the GDN integration is to democratize access to blockchain technology by making it as intuitive and secure as possible," said Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia. "We're not just launching a product; we're initiating a movement that empowers users to take control of their digital identities in a decentralized world that all too often has treated user experience as an afterthought. GDN replaces cumbersome copying and pasting of endless strings of characters with simple, secure interactions that anyone can manage."

Gaia is also introducing the opportunity for domain owners to grow agents and nodes linked to their Gaia domains. As these agents and nodes contribute to the Gaia ecosystem, domain owners will receive token rewards. This means that by simply owning a domain and fostering the growth of related nodes and agents, users can generate ongoing value.

By simplifying interactions within the decentralized AI ecosystem, the launch of GDN is another step towards Gaia's greater mission of protecting knowledge as a human resource, directly confronting the threats introduced by centralized AI networks. Not only do centralized AI networks fail to adequately protect and reward knowledge creators and IP owners, but they also generate results that lack specificity and are often biased and even misleading or false. Within the Gaia ecosystem, knowledge creators can safely share information while developers, innovators, and node operators can build novel applications that incorporate specific and accurate data and insights.

Today, the Whitelist Phase is now live, giving early adopters the first opportunity to purchase premium domains with a significant discount through October 7. Next, the Activation Code Phase, which will run through October 22, will offer the ability for whitelist users to invite others into the system. The final Public Sales Phase will go live on October 23, opening up the Gaia market to everyone, with a dynamic pricing strategy that rewards early buyers and a referral program that encourages community growth.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By addressing the issues introduced by centralized AI solutions, such as censorship, bias, and IP infringement, Gaia offers a knowledge-sharing ecosystem and foundation for new applications that protects information and rewards knowledge sharers. This foundation enables developers to build innovative, smarter applications on top of a secure, evolving foundation. With a commitment to privacy, adaptability, and collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a vibrant, protected, and accessible resource for all.

