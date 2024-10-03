5 Killed And 8 Injured In Israeli Attack On Central Beirut

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Lebanon's of has announced that at least five people were killed and eight others following Israel's attack on central Beirut.

Reuters reported that early this morning, Thursday, October 3, Israel conducted on the Bashoura neighborhood, a central district in Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

According to a Lebanese security official, a bomb hit near the country's parliament.

The day before, Lebanon's Ministry of Health also reported that 55 people were killed and 256 others wounded due to Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah positions.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut.

On Tuesday, Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles toward targets in Israel, a move that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned would trigger a response.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that the attacks were in retaliation for the deaths of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan.

Previously, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that more than 50,000 people have been displaced due to the increasing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, coupled with retaliatory actions from Iran, has significantly escalated the situation in the Middle East, causing heavy casualties and mass displacement. As tensions continue to rise, the region faces a growing humanitarian crisis, with thousands of people forced to flee their homes.

