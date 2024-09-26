RSPGAME Shines At Twitchcon 2024 With G Series Gaming Furniture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSPGAME, an emerging leader in gaming furniture innovation, made a significant impact at TwitchCon 2024, captivating the attention of gamers, cosplayers, and influencers alike. With the showcase of its G Series Gaming Chair and Gaming Desk, RSPGAME attracted an enthusiastic crowd, who expressed great interest in the ergonomic design, customizable features, and premium build of the products.

Strong Engagement and Interest from Cosplayers, Gamers, and Influencers

Throughout the event, RSPGAME's booth became a must-visit destination. Gamers and cosplayers were drawn to the immersive experience offered by the G Series products, with many praising the chair's 6D adjustable armrests and sleek, customizable RGB lighting. The products were lauded for their ability to elevate comfort and performance in any gaming setup.

RSPGAME also caught the attention of top-tier influencers, who stopped by the booth to explore potential collaborations and expressed long-term interest in the brand. These notable interactions reflect the growing recognition of RSPGAME as a major player in the gaming industry.

Event Collaboration with ZOWIE

During TwitchCon, RSPGAME partnered with ZOWIE, a leading name in esports-focused peripherals, to feature the G Series Gaming Chair at ZOWIE's booth. The chair was used alongside ZOWIE's premium gaming monitors, creating a full esports experience for attendees. Visitors to ZOWIE's booth praised the seamless integration of both brands, recognizing the shared commitment to high-quality, performance-driven products.

G Series Gaming Chair and Desk Now Available on sale

Following the success at TwitchCon, RSPGAME is pleased to announce that G Series Gaming Desk and Bundle are now on sale, along with the G Series Gaming Chair. Gamers can now secure this premium bundle, designed to bring unparalleled comfort, customization, and cutting-edge style to any gaming setup.

For more information or to order the G Series setup, visit rspgame.



YouTube:

@rspgameofficial

Instagram:



TikTok:

@rspgame

SOURCE RSPGAME

