Horse with plow in the vineyards at Vinícola Sierra Vita Winery, Mexico

View of the lake at El Cielo Resort in Valle de Guadelupe, Baja California, Mexico

Stainless steel wine tanks at Puerta del Lobo Winery with a view of the El Lobo Valley in Querétaro, Mexico

New explores South of the Border's Best Kept Secret – México's Acclaimed Wine Growing Regions

- Maria Isabel Ramos, PhD, Professor, Universidad Anáhuac MéxicoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Travelers to México have long been drawn to its celebrated beaches, cities, and cultural attractions. Less known and appreciated are the country's three off-the-beaten-track wine regions that also boast phenomenal cuisine and luxury accommodations.Introducing Exploring Wine Regions – México , the fourth book in the best-selling series by award-winning author and photographer Michael C. Higgins, PhD, which hopes to change this perception.Combining wine education, an insider travel guide, and spectacular photography, Higgins' latest in his popular series of wine-food-travel books dazzles, with 340 full-color pages and over 600 photographic images. Exploring Wine Regions – México focuses on three distinct areas: Valle de Guadalupe (including Ensenada), Guanajuato (including San Miguel de Allende) and Querétaro (with its rich history). With breathtaking photography and insider commentary, readers will be drawn into the world of Mexican viticulture in the three most prominent wine regions:About Valle de GuadalupeLocated little more than an hour south of the U.S. Border in Baja California, Valle de Guadalupe produces almost 90% of all wine made in Mexico. Its viticultural history dates back more than 300 years, beginning at the Mission of San Francisco Javier in 1699. Its modern history began in 1931, when General Abelardo L. Rodriguez purchased the Mission of Santa Tomas. He hired an Italian viticulturist, planted French and Italian varieties, and turned the mission into a thriving commercial winery. Today, Baja California is considered a serious wine-growing region, with the Valle de Guadalupe being home to more than 120 wineries, as well as numerous acclaimed restaurants and luxurious boutique accommodations, many of which are featured in the book.About GuanajuatoNestled 6,000 feet above sea level just northwest of Mexico City, beautiful Guanajuato is located in the heart of Mexico. Its unique elevation allows for the creation of exceptional wines; the region has earned numerous international awards at prestigious competitions in Europe, including Decanter in England, Citadelles du Vin in France, Bacchus in Spain, and the Concours International of Brussels. It all began in 1987, when wine pioneer Ricardo Vega planted his very first grapes, choosing five French varietals. Today, there are more than 40 different wineries in the region, most of which are driving distance from San Miguel de Allende, one of the most well-known and popular destinations within the region.About QueretaroLocated at the base of the Sierra Gorda mountains and adjacent to the east of Guanajuanto state, Queretaro is the southernmost wine region in Mexico. The region got its start when Spanish Cava producer Freixenet set up shop there in 1978. Today, it is known for its incredible sparkling wines. Over the years, Queretaro has blossomed, and now boasts close to 30 vineyards. Recently, winemakers have started to grow varietals to make red wine as well. Known for its fine cheeses, the region boats incredible gastronomy and glorious accommodations.October 2024 | Softcover | $34.95 | 978-0-9969660-6-1 | Distributed by Baker & TaylorExploring Wine Regions is considered one of the leading insider's guides to exploring the wine regions of the world. This unique book series boasts the visual beauty of a coffee table piece, while also serving as an elaborate travel guide with spectacular photography. Agronomists, oenologists, vintners, chefs, sommeliers, and outdoor adventurers are interviewed in-depth to give readers the inside track. Exploring Wine Regions books make the perfect gift for wine connoisseurs, travel aficionados, and those seeking the ultimate sensory voyage through the world's most illustrious wine regions.About Michael C. Higgins, PhDFor more than 20 years, author, photographer and wine expert Michael C. Higgins was the publisher of Flying Adventures, a lifestyle travel publication for food and wine lovers who own and travel on private airplanes. As a private pilot, travel enthusiast, and food and wine aficionado, Higgins continues to live the story he's been sharing for decades. Between the magazine and his four-book Exploring Wine Regions series, Higgins has had the opportunity to participate in many one-of-a-kind experiences. From pruning vines, picking grapes, and working alongside winemakers to participating in blind tastings, food and wine pairings, judging Cru Bourgeois wines, and sharing incredible meals with world renowned winemakers and legendary chefs, Micheal's time in the wine regions of the world adds up to thousands of days and counting. His goal is to inspire his readers to join him in exploring the wine regions of the world and experiencing the unimaginable. Higgins has a BA in Commercial Art and an MBA and a PhD in Business Administration. He is a California native and lives in Pasadena, California.More on the Exploring Wine Region Book Series, spotlighting Argentina, France and CaliforniaEmbark on a captivating vinous journey with exquisite editions that celebrate the world's premier wine regions. Immerse yourself in the rich landscapes of Argentina's Mendoza, Salta, and Patagonia; traverse the vineyard-covered hills of Bordeaux, France, from Médoc to Saint-Émilion; savor the coastal charm of California's Central Coast, including Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties. Each beautifully crafted, coffee-table quality book offers a harmonious blend of breathtaking photography, engaging stories, and expert insights, serving as both a detailed travel guide and an invaluable source for wine enthusiasts. Indulge in top-chef culinary adventures in Buenos Aires, experience the coastal allure of Médoc's Atlantic Ocean, and explore the diverse wines and foods of California's Central Coast.For a complete press kit, please visit press-kit/

