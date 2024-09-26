(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Interactive experiences leverage cutting-edge technologies to help businesses break through their biggest challenges

Deloitte Unveils the NextGen Greenhouse® Experience in Chicago

Thoughtfully designed for full immersion and powered by cutting-edge technology, including an immersive dome, hologram, and a first of its kind digital twin technology mechanical installation, this

new, interactive client experience can inspire businesses to unlock new opportunities, accelerate innovation, and break through complex challenges.

One of six Greenhouses in the

U.S. and 50 globally, this nearly 10,000-square-foot Chicago Greenhouse is Deloitte's most technologically advanced to date . The decision to invest in Chicago speaks to the market's economic significance, capacity for innovation, and potential for cross-industry collaboration for some of the world's leading-edge companies. Thousands of clients , from the world's biggest brands to promising start-ups, feel the transformative impact of Deloitte's Greenhouse experiences each year .



Why this matters

The NextGen Chicago Greenhouse helps businesses to experience Deloitte's capabilities in an immersive, human-centered experience powered by leading technology. Chicago has been specifically selected because of its diverse economy and longstanding position as home to innovative companies across major industries and sectors. The NextGen Greenhouse experiences are designed to empower executives and their teams to go beyond traditional problem-solving methods to unlock new potential and tackle today's pressing business challenges.

About Deloitte Chicago's NextGen Greenhouse Experience

Co-located with Deloitte offices in Chicago's Loop and Deloitte's digital creative and marketing consultancy, Deloitte Digital , the NextGen Greenhouse serves as a destination for executive teams to explore, innovate and think differently so that they can design better solutions for their challenges. The Greenhouse is thoughtfully designed with approximately 10,000 square feet of interactive and immersive elements. It blends the latest emerging technologies with bold design inspired by Chicago's art and architecture and pays homage to the city's landmarks and inventions. Some key features of the Deloitte's Chicago NextGen Greenhouse include:



A one-of-a-kind interactive mechanical installation, "Innovation in Motion," features a sequence of chain-reaction mechanisms designed to highlight the significance of critical decision points and explore the benefits of digital twin modeling in achieving specific objectives. It highlights some of Chicago's most iconic inventions and innovations, from the zipper to the Ferris wheel. Innovation in Motion can be controlled physically on the installation or via digital twin technology, helping clients experience and visually see the impact that one decision can have and the power of modeling scenarios. The mechanical installation and digital twin is the first bi-directional physical-digital twin chain reaction mechanism of its kind.

An immersive dome, which supports interactive experiences and large-content display in a 270-degree theater and workshop space that allows participants to experience full auditory and visual immersion. The ambient screen content responds to visitor presence using the same light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology that powers self-driving cars, transforming and reacting to motion and sound.

The Greenhouse entryway features a mural created by a local Latinx female artist, which celebrates dynamic-thinking, transformation, connection, pushing boundaries, purpose and authenticity - all through a unique Chicago lens that highlights local landmarks and symbols. Hologram technology featuring a custom

GenAI-powered avatar with voice-to-voice technology that answers client questions and inspires innovation. Clients can live stream and engage with a remote speaker, join a meeting virtually, or immerse in 3D assets and imagery.

About the Deloitte Greenhouse

Deloitte Greenhouse® helps empower executives and their teams to go beyond traditional problem-solving methods to unlock new potential. The Deloitte Greenhouse creates custom, research-based experiences to help business leaders dig into complex issues, find inspiration, and galvanize innovation.

Based on research from more than 8,000 sessions with business leaders across industries and rooted in science from the fields of group dynamics, environmental psychology, design thinking, and innovation theory, the Deloitte Greenhouse methodology underpins the range of experiences created by the Chicago NextGen Greenhouse Experience Architects in order to help tackle today's pressing business challenges and help achieve breakthroughs.

Key quotes

"Chicago has a rich history of innovation, from the world's first skyscraper to the invention of the bionic arm, and in today's ever-changing, fast-paced world, transformation is non-negotiable for businesses. That's why Deloitte is proud to offer businesses a unique opportunity to adopt new ways of thinking, explore complex challenges, and create future momentum through our NextGen Greenhouse experience."

- Kathy Scherer , Chicago managing partner, Deloitte Tax LLP

"Our NextGen Greenhouse in Chicago marries cutting-edge technologies and deep industry insight with human-centered experience design. In a setting that transforms in order to amplify the unique objectives of each tailored session, executives and their teams are inspired to think and behave differently - accelerating breakthrough change and positive impact in their businesses."

- Kim Christfort , chief innovation leader and national managing director of The Deloitte Greenhouse Experience Group, Deloitte Services LP

The Deloitte Greenhouse Experience

