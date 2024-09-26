Safecor Health Names Mark Saxon As New CEO To Lead Next Era Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings Diverse Experience and an Expansion Mindset

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safecor Health, the leader of unit-dose packaging services for systems, manufacturers, and wholesalers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Saxon as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mark Saxon, Chief Executive Officer Safecor Health

Saxon comes to Safecor Health with nearly 30 years of experience as a healthcare executive, healthcare provider, and a military veteran helping health systems improve quality, drive efficiencies, and reduce costs. Most recently, Saxon served as Market President for Navvis Healthcare, where he led population health strategies and developed multiple joint ventures and partnerships to grow the business and drive performance in value-based care.

"As I learned more and more about Safecor Health, it became clear that this is an outstanding opportunity," explained Saxon. "There's a market need for what we do, and we're solving real healthcare challenges. We're reducing medical errors, improving logistics, speeding time to patients, and reducing pressures for hospital staff. Hospital expenditures are expected to reach $2 trillion in the U.S. in 2024 and increasing hospital utilization is creating stresses that our current and future solutions can help solve."

Steve Fischbach, Safecor Health's co-founder and current CEO, is moving to the role of Executive Vice Chairman of the company's board of directors.

"Safecor is expecting strong growth in the coming years as we continue to expand our offerings and value proposition to our customers," stated Fischbach, "and I'm excited to continue in this board role supporting the company as Mark leads us through this next growth phase of our company."

Mark Parrish, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Safecor Health, added, "We're very pleased to have Mark join the team. He brings the energy and experience we need to realize our objectives in both growth and customer satisfaction."

In addition to his experience in the healthcare industry, both as an executive and as a Chief Physician Assistant in cardiothoracic surgery, Saxon is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. He earned his MBA from Lindenwood University, his BS as a Physician Assistant from the Medical University of South Carolina, and his bachelor's degree from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State).

Safecor Health is a Vesey Street Capital Partners (VSCP) portfolio company.

About Safecor Health

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to reshaping unit-dose drug packaging and supply chain for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a growing line of commercial unit-dose products.

The company services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the

U.S. News & World Report

"Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health operates two state-of-the-art packaging centers that help hospitals and health systems reduce drug costs and drug waste, as well as mitigate the impacts of drug shortages. For more information, please visit

.

About Vesey Street Capital Partners

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare service businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 40 transactions across ten platform businesses and has deployed

~$700

million

of equity capital. For more information, please visit .

