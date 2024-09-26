Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyperscale Edge Computing Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hyperscale Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hyperscale edge computing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.43 billion in 2023 to $4.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for real-time decision making, edge infrastructure development, cloud augmentation with edge computing, latency-sensitive applications, data privacy and security concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hyperscale Edge Computing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hyperscale edge computing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g network expansion, IoT proliferation, AI and machine learning integration, edge data analytics, autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hyperscale Edge Computing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Hyperscale Edge Computing Market

The increasing number of edge data centers is expected to propel the growth of the hyperscale edge computing market going forward. Edge data centers are smaller, decentralized facilities that offer computing and storage in a place nearer to where data is being generated and used, where by lowering latency and maximizing bandwidth, these facilities make new applications possible. Hyperscale edge computing is used in edge data centers to provide scalability of IT infrastructure to increase the computational ability of data centers, networking infrastructure, or storage resources to respond to demands to comprehensive data analysis that leads to better insights, quicker response times and improved user experiences.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., SAP SE, Celestica Inc., Capgemini SE, ClearBlade Inc., Digi International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, eInfochips Inc., Signify Holding, Gavita International B V, GE Lighting, ams-OSRAM AG, Heliopsetra AB, California LightWorks, Valoya Oy, EYE Hortilux, Hortilux Schréder, BIOS Lighting, GrowGeneration, Kroptek, SANlight GmbH, Kind LED Grow Lights, Platinum LED .

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the hyperscale edge computing market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative computing solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2023, Pulsant, a UK-based digital company, launched a new edge computing platform called PlatformEdge, which is designed to facilitate digital transformation across the UK. PlatformEdge is a comprehensive hyperscale edge computing solution that seamlessly integrates cloud services and edge computing capabilities to deliver scalable and efficient processing, storage, and networking resources at the edge of the network.

How Is The Global Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Industrial IoT, Content Delivery, AR (Augmented Reality) Or VR (Virtual Reality), Remote Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End-User: IT (Information Technology) And Telecom, Government, Healthcare, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), Retail, Utility, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Hyperscale Edge Computing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hyperscale Edge Computing Market Definition

Hyperscale edge computing is the extension of edge computing by the incorporation of computing and hyperscale data centers. It gives scalability by boosting processing power, memory, networking capabilities, or storage resources to meet needs in combination with edge computing, which provides in-depth data analysis resulting in better insights, shorter reaction times and improved user experiences.

Hyperscale Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hyperscale edge computing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hyperscale Edge Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hyperscale edge computing market size, hyperscale edge computing market drivers and trends and hyperscale edge computing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Computers Global Market Report 2024

/report/computers-global-market-report

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2024

/report/computer-servers-global-market-report

3D Display Global Market Report 2024

/report/3d-display-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Manufacturing Industry Overview with Comprehensive Market Data

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.