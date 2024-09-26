GCC, Azerbaijan Eye Promising Partnerships In Strategic Sectors, Says Qatari Official
9/26/2024
MENAFN
Nazrin Abdul
The economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and
Azerbaijan have promising prospects for partnership and mutual
investment in strategic projects related to energy, mining, the
petrochemical industry, tourism, SMEs, food and agriculture, and
food security.
Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, advisor to Qatar's Minister of
Commerce and Industry, made this statement at the Second Economic
Forum of Azerbaijan - GCC member countries held in Baku with the
support of the Ministry of Economy and the organization of AZPROMO,
Azernews reports.
He noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and
the GCC countries is developing: "This partnership is based on
mutual trust and shared interests. The high level of relations and
beneficial cooperation between the parties is reflected in the
volume of trade exchange. Trade exchange has more than doubled in
recent years. Specifically, trade relations, which were
approximately 612 million US dollars in 2015, increased by 194% to
1.8 billion US dollars in 2023. We can reach new levels in the
development of these relations by leveraging the existing
opportunities between the GCC states and Azerbaijan."
The Qatari official highlighted that efforts are being made to
expand cooperation in food safety, agriculture, renewable energy,
industry, logistics, transport, and other important areas: "This
will enable the private sectors of the GCC and Azerbaijan to
actively create successful and diverse investment partnerships.
This will support our mutual efforts to achieve the goals of
sustainable development and promote trade between our
countries."
