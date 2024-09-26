Mali`s FM calls for urgent action against Ukraine-supported militants

(MENAFN) During the recent UN General Assembly session in New York, Mali's Foreign Abdoulaye Diop called for urgent action from the United Nations Security Council against Ukraine, alleging that the country is backing groups that are causing havoc in the Sahel region. Diop's remarks highlight the escalating crisis that has unfolded in West Africa since July, particularly following a deadly ambush involving Tuareg insurgents that resulted in the deaths of numerous Wagner Group personnel and Malian forces in northern Mali.



The situation escalated when Andrey Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence agency, stated that the Tuareg rebels had received vital information that facilitated a successful military operation against Russian forces. His comments were widely interpreted as an admission of direct Ukrainian support for the insurgents. However, the Ukrainian government later retracted this assertion, denying any involvement with the Tuareg militants. The fallout from Yusov’s remarks ignited significant outrage in the region, prompting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to caution against any foreign interference that could jeopardize regional peace and security.



In response to the tensions, both the Malian military government and its ally in Niger severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine. On August 19, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger jointly appealed to the United Nations Security Council, demanding that appropriate measures be taken against Ukraine for its so-called “subversive actions,” which they claim contribute to the proliferation of terrorism in the region.

