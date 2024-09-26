‘Brad Pitt’ scammers get detained due to USD363,000 fraud

(MENAFN) In a striking case of celebrity impersonation, Spanish authorities have arrested five individuals accused of scamming two women out of approximately EUR325,000 (USD363,000) by posing as Hollywood Brad Pitt through emails and WhatsApp messages. According to a statement from the Guardia Civil, the suspects contacted their victims via a fan page dedicated to the Oscar-winning star, convincing them that they were in a romantic relationship with him.



The fraudsters, masquerading as Pitt, allegedly persuaded the women to invest in fictitious projects, exploiting their emotional vulnerabilities. One victim, a woman from Andalusia in southern Spain, fell prey to the scam and lost EUR175,000 (USD195,000). The other victim, from the Basque Country in the north, was defrauded of EUR150,000 (USD167,000). Fortunately, police were able to recover EUR85,000 (USD95,000) of the stolen funds.



The investigation revealed that the cybercriminals conducted extensive research on the victims' social media profiles to create psychological profiles, identifying them as individuals lacking affection and experiencing depression. This targeted approach allowed the scammers to build a rapport with the women, leading them to believe they were genuinely communicating with Brad Pitt.



The gang utilized instant messaging platforms to maintain regular communication with the victims, cultivating a sense of intimacy and trust. They convinced the women that they were in personal conversations with the actor, who promised them a romantic future together. The deception continued until the women, realizing they had been scammed, reported the incidents to law enforcement.



As part of an ongoing investigation dubbed Operation Bralina, police are also looking into ten additional individuals linked to the scam across eight Spanish provinces. This operation underscores the dangers of online scams, particularly those targeting vulnerable individuals through emotional manipulation and impersonation of high-profile figures.

