This figure aligns with expectations, as the median Focus survey prediction stands at $70.75 billion. The Central typically revises its projections in the Quarterly Inflation Report.



The next edition will be released on Thursday, September 26. Claudia Moreno, an economist at C6 Bank, believes the external scenario has positively impacted resource inflows.



Moreno highlights to local media that the prospect of interest rate cuts abroad helps attract investment. This trend may encourage investors to seek riskier assets in emerging markets like Brazil.



The foreign direct investment (FDI) data includes capital participation and direct loans between multinational companies and their Brazilian subsidiaries.







Matheus Pizzani, an economist at CM Capital, attributes the robust FDI flow to Brazil's strong economic activity. However, he anticipates a potential slowdown in FDI.



Pizzani cites to local media a decrease in reinvestment by foreign companies with production facilities in Brazil as a contributing factor.



The current account deficit reached its highest level of the year in August. The 12-month total stood at $38.6 billion, representing 1.75% of GDP. This figure has increased from $16.7 billion (0.75% of GDP) in February to its current level.

Brazil Attracts Record Foreign Investment, Current Account Deficit Reaches High

Fernando Rocha, head of the Central Bank's statistics department, explains the deficit increase. He points to a reduced trade balance surplus and an increased services deficit.



Rocha notes that imports of both goods and services have grown, indicating rising domestic demand. The Central Bank and market projections for the current account deficit differ.



The Bank revised its forecast from $48 billion to $53 billion in June. Meanwhile, the market maintained its median projection, ranging from $40 billion to $39 billion.

