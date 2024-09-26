Arrest Warrants Prompt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister To Seek Transit Bail

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Following the issuance of arrest warrants by an Islamabad court, Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has filed a request for transit bail at the Peshawar High Court. The plea has been requested to be heard today.

Islamabad received non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur in connection with a case involving the recovery of alcohol and weapons. Sources indicate that the SHO of Bhara Kahu Police Station has been instructed to arrest the Chief Minister immediately, with his address in Dera Ismail Khan mentioned in the warrant. The Islamabad Police have also notified the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar about the arrest orders.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad rejected Ali Amin Gandapur's request for exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. The court dismissed his plea and issued non-bailable arrest warrants, directing the SHO of Bhara Kahu Police Station to arrest and present him before the court.