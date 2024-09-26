Peshawar High Court Grants Transit Bail To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court has granted transit bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur, who sought relief to avoid arrest in a case involving the recovery of weapons and alcohol.

Justice Faheem Wali of the Peshawar High Court heard Gandapur's plea and approved the transit bail. The court ordered that details of the cases filed against Gandapur be provided and directed that he should not be arrested in any case until he approaches the relevant courts for relief.

Previously, the court had instructed the SHO of Bara Kahu to arrest and present Gandapur in court. However, due to his ill health, he could not be presented in court today, nor was he able to appear before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court.

Ali Amin Gandapur has also approached the Islamabad Sessions Court, challenging the arrest warrant issued by the Judicial Magistrate. His lawyer, Raja Zahoor, filed a petition to quash the warrant, arguing that the application for Gandapur's acquittal in the case is still pending, and the arrest warrant issued by the Judicial Magistrate is illegal.

The petition requests a review of the arrest warrant order and the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant. It also calls for the Judicial Magistrate to decide on Gandapur's acquittal application.