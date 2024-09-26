Nando's New Burger Range: More Fiery, More Flavour, More Indulgence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Many good things have happened at Qatar's favourite PERi-PERi flame-grilled Chicken Restaurant Nando's Qatar. They have introduced three new yummy burgers at all their branches and revamped their flagship restaurant on Salwa Road, which happens to be the first Nando's restaurant in Qatar.

Nando's is turning up the heat with the launch of three new mouth-watering burgers, bringing all the flavours you crave and more. The Big Bwana Burger takes the best of a classic burger - juicy, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, big flavours, and generous portions - to create a meal you'll want to get your hands on. PERi-Bomba Burger is a heat lover's dream, drenched in African Bird's Eye chilli sauce for a fiery experience that'll leave your lips tingling and have you coming back for more. For those looking for a touch of indulgence, the Truffle Boujee Burger blends the fiery kick of PERi-PERi with the richness of truffle for the ultimate boujee experience.

Ready to try? Visit any of Nando's 12 locations across Qatar or order online for delivery or takeaway!

Fresh look Nando's on Salwa Road

Nando's has revamped its flagship restaurant on Salwa Road, the first Nando's to open in Qatar over two decades ago, and it has been a popular destination ever since. Staying true to its Southern African roots, the redesign showcases an exciting blend of bold colours and vibrant art that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the brand. The walls are adorned with striking murals inspired by African motifs, while handcrafted pottery and traditional textiles add warmth and character to the space.

The Afro-Portuguese elements create a welcoming atmosphere, enhancing the overall dining experience. Comfortable seating areas invite patrons to relax and enjoy their meals. The thoughtful design not only highlights Nando's commitment to its heritage but also creates an environment that is lively and inviting.

Nando's isn't just about great food-it's about bringing people together to enjoy bold, exciting flavours in a vibrant, fun environment.

With the new burger range and the refreshed Salwa Road location, Nando's continues to be a top destination for food lovers in Qatar.