R3 Partners With Ownera To Offer Digital And Financial Market Interoperability Solutions For Corda

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R3 , the markets digital solutions firm and Ownera, a leading provider of tokenization interoperability routers based on the open FinP2P protocol, have partnered to enable interoperability across the largest number of live production-grade use cases and networks for digital assets and digital currencies.

With this partnership, R3's open, permissioned Corda platform will be available with an integrated connection to Ownera's interoperability routers. In turn, users of the FinP2P protocol, an open source, decentralized protocol will be able to connect to the largest collection of production-grade DLT use cases on the R3 ecosystem for end-to-end use case development and improved market liquidity.

The capacity for a DLT network to participate in the orchestration of multi-chain transactions and exchange data with external ledgers or networks is referred to as interoperability. This technology facilitates data interchange and transactions which can improve the security of DLT designs, boost flexibility, and optimize operational performance. In the context of financial markets, interoperability is essential to overcoming the existing silos of legacy and blockchain systems.

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting sell-side, buy-side and financial services institutions to facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between counterparties and their various regulated service providers. This partnership with Ownera compliments R3's other interoperability solutions, which includes native peer-to-peer interoperability with Ethereum, providing an additional avenue for end-to-end value exchange.

R3's Corda is the world-leading open, permissioned DLT platform powering asset and currency tokenization to connect global markets. Corda enables tokenization with control, security and privacy, providing asset mobility in a permissioned, trusted environment. As a leader in digital currencies and tokenized deposit solutions globally, R3 is committed to market adoption and interoperability – future proofing the award-winning solutions built on Corda.

Kate Karimson, Chief Commercial Officer at R3 said,“The industry is making exceptional strides toward developing solutions for regulated markets. However, for this next phase of adoption, interoperability will be key for the industry to fully benefit from this technology. R3 has delivered more production grade DLT solutions than any other firm but there is still much work to be done. We are committed to building technology that is open by design, and by partnering with experienced interoperability providers on a range of integration approaches, we will ensure Corda continues to support maximum connectivity.”

Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO of Ownera added,“Interoperability is essential to the exponential growth of the tokenized market. It goes beyond just linking blockchains-it's about bridging supply and demand for both assets and digital cash, no matter where they reside. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to connect the vast R3 Corda ecosystem with Ownera's network of routers users across sell-side organisations, buy-side firms, payment providers, and other financial services and legacy networks across global markets”

About R3

R3 is the leader in digital currency, digital assets and interoperability solutions. R3 supports Central Banks, Corporates and FMIs by providing them with solutions to progress financial markets digitization.

Corda is an open, permissioned DLT platform powering the tokenization of assets and currencies connecting global markets. Corda enables tokenization with control, security and privacy, providing asset mobility in a permissioned, trusted environment.

R3 is committed to progressing financial markets and to enabling an open, trusted and advanced digital economy.

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

