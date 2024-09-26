New Crypto Presales To Watch In September 2024

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Despite recent selling, new presales are still attracting attention. The US presidential will continue to grab traders' attention, as they could spell out a bright future for cryptocurrencies.

Following Biden's decision to quit the presidential race, Kamala Harris quickly followed Donald Trump's lead.

Some expect Harris to reveal a softer approach to crypto, which means either party that wins the US elections could be good news for the space.

Additionally. is beginning to recover following reports that MicroStrategy is planning to buy more Bitcoin.

August will definitely be an interesting month for the markets and ongoing crypto presales. Below are new crypto presales to consider in August 2024.

Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained's ($PEPU) presale raised $6.6M. The project revolves around Pepe, one of the most popular meme coins, which has gained over +18,000% since 2023, according to Coinmarketcap.

It is very common for new meme coins to evolve around successful coins. In this case, Pepe Unchained's key highlight is its layer-2 chain. The success of Pepe Unchained may not be in the token itself but in its ability to onboard new tokens on its chain.

Dubbed Pepe Chain, the developers assure early investors of high staking rewards as passive income and early access to what may evolve into a successful chain.

The Meme Games

The Meme Games ($MGMES) is bringing the Olympics to crypto. Pick your meme athlete, join the running track with your athlete, and the winner earns high rewards.

One cannot ignore that 'The Meme Games' has a tone similar to that of the 'Hunger Games' movie. In this play-to-earn (P2E) game, players select their athlete (inspired by the top meme coins) and earn rewards when their athlete beats other players.

It is an amusing game that may appeal to Olympic fans. The project has raised around $300k, but the new presale only recently started.

PlayDoge

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a crypto game in which players grow their virtual pets and earn passive income as the game progresses.

Close to $6M was raised in the presale. Many Tamagotchi fans may have been attracted to the crypto concept, which boosted the raised capital during the presale.

PlayDoge will be launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The chain has around 900k daily active addresses and lower gas fees than Ethereum.

The gameplay is very straightforward. Feed your pet when it's hungry, entertain it when it's bored, and put it to sleep when tired. Every pet has health and morale indicators. If the indicators drop, the pet will leave to find a better home. A mini-game is included.

99Bitcoins

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) ( is introducing a learn-and-earn mechanism for its blockchain project. Users will have access to interactive crypto courses (79 at the time of this writing), and active community users may earn $99BTC on their work.

BRC-20 tokens, available on the Bitcoin network (a fraction of a satoshi) are gaining momentum and may outpace other chains if Bitcoin remains in a bull mode. 99Bitcoins offer a guide on launching or minting BRC-20 tokens and bridging $99BTC onto BRC-20.

Exclusive training courses, VIP groups, and crypto strategies are some of the features of 99Bitcoins.

BlockDAG

The BlockDAG layer-1 presale has raised over $60M. The new chain will have a proof of work consensus rather than proof of stake. A mobile app or mining rigs can mine the native token.

The presale drew greater attention after it was revealed that former SwissOne Capital executive Antony Turner is the CEO of the blockchain project. The layer-1 sector is highly competitive, nevertheless, the presale demonstrates investors are still searching for the next Bitcoin.

The DAG technology aims to provide greater scalability and security. The transaction per second (TPS) is 10, with the possibility of 100 TPS.

Meme coins versus layer-1 chains

Projects like BlockDAG may be more appealing to some investors as long-term investments. However, many meme coins post strong gains over a short period of time.

Let's take Neiro Ethereum ($NEIRO) as an example. The meme coin was listed on Coinmarketcap (CMC) on July 29, and on August 1, it gained over +900%:

source: CMC

At its peak earlier today, $NEIRO rallied over +1,300% since the CMC listing. Meme coins are subject to greater volatility. Crypto traders who expect a fast-paced, high-risk-reward investment may opt for meme coins.

It is challenging to determine which meme coin will burst higher. However, a strong community is often the backbone of a successful project, even if it lacks utilities.