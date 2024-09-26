All-New 2025 Nissan Patrol Now Open for Booking Across the Middle East

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (25th September 2024) – Following the enthusiastic reception of the all-new Nissan Patrol at its world premiere in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, the all-new Patrol has seen an overwhelming demand and interest in bookings have spiked in less than two weeks, serving as a testament to the deep connection shared between the Patrol and its loyal customer base.

With its bold design, cutting-edge technology, and enhanced performance, the all-new Nissan Patrol continues to set new standards for premium quality and adventure. Introducing two new engine options including a powerful V6 twin-turbo engine, the latest NissanConnect 2.0 technology, and a range of premium interior options, the Patrol offers drivers an exceptional blend of power and prestige. The All-New Patrol is the first Nissan vehicle with Google built-in, which makes a near-seamless interaction between a customer's digital life and their vehicle.

The SUV's advanced entertainment system includes a 28.6-inch Monolith display and available Klipsch Premium Audio System, ensuring a state-of-the-art driving experience. Its striking new design is complemented by advanced safety features like ProPILOT and Ultra-Wide View. Paired with adaptive air suspension, the Patrol adopts e-damper technology, automatically adjusting damper settings based on driving conditions. This provides a more controlled and comfortable on-board experience, further elevating the Patrol’s reputation as a leader in the SUV segment.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA- and CIS - Nissan, INFINITI, said: “The incredible demand for the all-new Patrol within just two weeks from its global reveal is a testament to the deep emotional connection it shares with our customers and Patrol enthusiasts across the region. We are thrilled to witness this overwhelming response, and we look forward to seeing the Patrol continue to dominate roads and terrains across the Middle East as it has for over 70 years.”

Customers eager to experience the all-new Patrol can now secure their vehicle by booking through Nissan’s regional website or its partner network across the Middle East.

With the new bookings now open, customers can explore available models, configurations, and financing options, making it easier than ever to customize and purchase their all-new Patrol. Deliveries of the all-new Patrol are expected to commence in November 2024, with customers notified of their estimated delivery dates based on their booking status. For more information on pricing and to proceed with bookings, customers are encouraged to visit their local Nissan dealer’s website or showroom.





MENAFN26092024003109013449ID1108717359