Türkiye’s Karmod says container structures to be used as security offices in Venezuela

(MENAFN) Turkish construction company Karmod announced on Wednesday that its container structures will be utilized as security offices in shopping centers across Venezuela. The container buildings will be implemented in two shopping centers located in the cities of Cagua and Carabobo, as detailed in their recent statement.



Ziya Yanik, Karmod’s Export Sales Manager, emphasized the versatility of these new-generation container structures, highlighting their practicality for a variety of building needs. Originally intended for construction site use, these container buildings have evolved into a popular choice for offices, management buildings, and social housing projects.



Yanik pointed out that the safety, durability, and energy efficiency of container buildings have significantly contributed to their growing adoption in different environments. Initially designed for use as dormitories and dining halls at construction sites, these structures are now being repurposed for luxury management offices, project launch spaces, and even residential homes.



He further noted the model's adaptability to contemporary architectural designs, calling it an innovative solution. "In standard production, our containers utilize steel load-bearing systems and sandwich panel walls, but they can also be customized with glass, aluminum composite, and wooden cladding, allowing for the rapid construction of high-end offices and residential villas," Yanik explained.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108717180