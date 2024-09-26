Al Khater Attends Event On Achievements In Providing Access To Higher Education For Afghan Refugees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in an event highlighting the achievements of international partners in providing access to higher education for Afghan refugees.

Hosted by the Institute of International Education, Education Above All (EAA), and the Afghan Future Fund, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the event was also attended by HE Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, HE Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the United States of America (US) John Bass, HE the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan Rina Amiri, Acting Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, CEO of the EAA Fahad Al Sulaiti, and CEO of the Institute of International Education Dr. Allan Goodman.

In her speech at the event, the Minister of State for International Cooperation stated that the State of Qatar is a key partner in international efforts to protect the educational rights of Afghan youth. Through the action of the QFFD and EAA together with the Afghan Future Fund and the Institute of International Education, educational opportunities have been provided to outstanding students in Afghanistan, many of whom have faced threats to their safety, she noted.

She said that the Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project (QSAP) is a shining example of this collective effort. Through this initiative, 250 displaced Afghan students have received scholarships to pursue their undergraduate and graduate studies at more than 40 prestigious universities in the US, she added, pointing out that this scholarship is more than just access to education, as it symbolizes hope, opportunity and determination to build a brighter future.

“Our collaboration with the US, through the Department of State, has been of particular importance,” she said, adding Qatar and the US have worked tirelessly together to protect the right of Afghan women and girls to education, and their joint efforts have not only provided scholarships but also strengthened academic advising, leadership development and created safe and supportive spaces where Afghan students can thrive.

She continued by saying that this partnership highlights the values that both Qatar and the US share, namely that education is not a privilege but rather a basic human right, especially for those who are marginalized, stressing that Qatar has always been committed to supporting the broader educational infrastructure in Afghanistan and building the capabilities of the future of the next generation there.

During the event, participants shed light on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America to support educational opportunities for Afghan youth and the unified efforts to promote education in Afghanistan, and discussed the current situation facing Afghan youth, especially females, regarding higher education and the successes, challenges and lessons learned in implementing the QSAP 1 project, in addition to formalising new partnerships and projects in response to the ongoing need for Afghan youth to access education.