Transport Minister Calls For Sustainable Transport Transformation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Transport Wissam Tahtamhouni met on Wednesday with Global Green Growth Institute representative in Jordan Christoph Ascott and sustainable transport expert Mohammed Nasser over enhancing cooperation on green transport initiatives.

During the meeting, attended by Acting Secretary General of the of Transport Osama Karadsheh, Tahtamhouni stressed the government's commitment to implementing projects that promote green transport in the Kingdom.

Tahtamhouni noted that these initiatives aim to facilitate a significant transformation in the transport sector, aligning with the sector's strategic goals and Economic Modernisation Vision, including the economic feasibility study for the regular transport project between Amman and Salt, which is funded by the World Bank, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration with the Global Green Growth Institute to achieve these objectives, highlighting the need for support for transport operators and the development of financing solutions to modernise the public transport fleet, including replacing existing buses with environmentally friendly alternatives to reduce carbon emissions, enhance service quality, and enhance the labour market in the transport sector..

Ascott noted that the Global Green Growth Institute is set to sign an agreement with a donor to fund a project focused on developing specifications and public safety standards for electric vehicle chargers.

He also said that preparations are underway for a training programme aimed at maintaining electric and hybrid vehicles, which will benefit 150 trainees from various governorates across the Kingdom.