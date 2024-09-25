Prime Minister Conducts Visits To Key Facilities In Deir Alla, Ghor Al Safi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jaafar Hassan conducted unannounced field visits on Wednesday, inspecting key facilities in Deir Alla and Ghor Al Safi.

The tour included health, education, production, and service centres, highlighting the government's focus on improving public services and boosting the local economy, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The visit began at Princess Iman Governmental Hospital in the Maadi area of Deir Alla, where Hassan met with patients in the emergency and departments, gathering feedback on the hospital's services.

Hassan directed the immediate provision of additional medical equipment and staff, calling for the hospital's expansion to be expedited and enhancing healthcare services in the region.

The prime minister also visited food production sites in Ghor Nimeira in the southern Jordan Valley, including the Safe Food Company and Iktifa for Food Industries, both of which are under development.

He stressed the government's continued commitment to supporting investors and accelerating project approvals, recognising their vital role in supporting the national economy and uplifting local communities.

Hassan also instructed relevant authorities to expedite procedures for the factories, particularly concerning energy costs, as the ventures are expected to create significant employment.

Factory officials expressed their appreciation for the government's support, especially the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasising the potential impact of the Aqaba railway project, which could reduce transport costs by linking the port of Aqaba with industrial and agricultural hubs.

Hassan also toured the Comprehensive Potash Centre for Inclusive Day Services for Persons with Disabilities in the Southern Jordan Valley. He reviewed the centre's offerings and ordered the provision of transport services within a week to improve access for beneficiaries, especially those from remote areas.

Hassan visited Kaab Bin Umair Primary School in Ghor Safi, where he toured the classrooms and facilities, and listened to the students and teachers, assuring them that the government would undertake comprehensive maintenance, provide the necessary equipment, and work to create a more supportive educational environment.

The prime minister was accompanied by the ministers of Local Government, Agriculture, and Social Development.