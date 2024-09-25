(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global

Instant Soup Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

3.74%

during the forecast period.

New product launches

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising number of promotional and marketing activities

However,

product recalls

B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Dry and Liquid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC

Vendors in the instant soup market have amplified their marketing efforts through creative strategies and captivating advertisements to boost product exposure. This trend is reflected in the significant increase in marketing and advertising budgets, as well as the expansion of promotional activities. Notably, Campbell Soup Company is actively engaging in various promotional initiatives. They have collaborated with Twitch Interactive Inc., a streaming platform, and signed Juan DeBiedma, a renowned esports player, for their Chunky soup advertisements. Additionally, Campbell Soup has partnered with Instant Brands Inc., a pressure cooker manufacturer, to broaden their market reach. These promotional activities are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global instant soup market in the forecast period.



Instant Soup Market: Trends and Consumer Preferences The Instant Soup Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenient, nutritious, and flavorful meal options. Two major soup categories are driving market expansion: non-vegetarian and vegetarian. Non-vegetarian soup consumers, especially baby boomers and young millennials, prefer chicken-sourced instant soups. On-the-go consumers, hectic lifestyles, and meal replacement products have fueled the demand for instant soups. Nutritional content, satiating power, and dietary choices are essential factors influencing consumer decisions. Sedentary lifestyles and Gen Z population are boosting the demand for organic food products, vegan soups, and meal-time soups. Food and beverage retailers, drug stores, dollar stores, and e-commerce platforms are capitalizing on these trends. Ingredients like sugar, flavoring, carrageenan, kale, vitamins, and minerals are essential in instant soups. However, concerns regarding additives like MSG, preservatives, starch, guar gum, fat powder, and excessive weight gain are limiting market growth. Plant-based products, vegan diets, and GMO-free meat are emerging trends in the market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking soups with lower sodium, sugar, and preservative content. However, some consumers are concerned about potential health risks, such as high blood pressure, weight gain, nausea, delirium, and vomiting, associated with certain soup ingredients. The market's future success depends on addressing these concerns while maintaining affordability and convenience.



Product recalls in the food and beverage industry can significantly impact businesses due to the potential risks to consumer safety and health. Improper handling of raw materials or supplies can lead to contamination, presence of allergens, or incorrect labeling, resulting in recalls ordered by food regulatory and compliance authorities. These recalls can cause financial losses and damage brand reputation, as consumers prioritize the safety and trustworthiness of the products they purchase. Instances of recalls, such as the one involving an instant soup manufacturer in the UK due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination, underscore the importance of maintaining stringent quality control measures. The market growth can be negatively affected by frequent recalls, making it crucial for vendors to prioritize product safety and regulatory compliance.

Instant soup market offers quick and convenient solutions for busy consumers seeking nutritious meals. However, challenges exist in various categories. For powdered bases, maintaining a balance between taste and sodium content is crucial. Broths, bouillon, and dehydrated vegetables face pressure to provide natural ingredients and avoid artificial additives. Meat, seafood, and snack-based soups must cater to dietary requirements, including gluten-free and plant-based options. Nutritional profiles and complementary ingredients are essential for health-conscious consumers. Seasonings and taste experience are vital for versatility. Liquid and dry formats, conventional and organic, animal-based and plant-based, vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients, all pose unique challenges. Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, mushrooms, lentils, and vegetable sources are popular choices. Meeting dietary needs while maintaining taste and affordability is a constant goal. Sodium content remains a concern for health-conscious consumers, as does the use of natural ingredients. Traditional cooking methods and householder soup making are being replaced by instant soups, requiring careful consideration of taste and texture. Overall, the market demands a balance between convenience, portability, and healthier lifestyles.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

The Instant Soup Market has experienced consistent growth due to its convenience and affordability. These ready-to-eat soup packages cater to busy consumers seeking nutritious meals. Major brands dominate the market, offering various flavors and sizes. Consumers can easily find their preferred choices in supermarkets or online. The market's accessibility and variety continue to attract new customers. Instant soups provide a quick and delicious solution for individuals and families.

Discover the delightful world of Instant Soups, where you can savor the rich flavors of Tomato, Potato, Onion, Mushrooms , Lentils, and various Vegetable sources, all in a convenient and quick package. Indulge in the savory tastes of Vegetarian ingredients, without the need for lengthy preparation or preservatives, additives, or unhealthy elements often found in processed foods like frozen pizzas, packaged noodles, or non-vegetarian soups made with Chicken ingredients, Beef, or Seafood. Boost your Immunity levels with homemade soups, or opt for low-calorie options for Weight Loss and Heart Health. Choose from a variety of Packs, Cups, or Powdered bases, or create your own Broth or Bouillon using Dehydrated vegetables. Enjoy the satisfaction of a warm bowl of soup, whether you're at home or on-the-go.

Instant Soup Market: Nourishing the Modern Palate in 100 Words Instant soups cater to diverse consumer preferences, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets. Vegetable sources like tomato, potato, onion, mushrooms, lentils, and kale are common in vegetarian soups. Non-vegetarian soups feature chicken, beef, and seafood ingredients . Household soup making is giving way to convenient, on-the-go options for hectic lifestyles and meal replacement products. Health-conscious consumers seek nutrient-rich, low-sodium, and organic food products. Soups cater to various dietary choices, including vegan and gluten-free. Sugar, flavoring, carrageenan, and other additives are used in instant soups, but health concerns such as high blood pressure, weight gain, nausea, and allergies have led to demand for natural, preservative-free, and GMO-free ingredients. Brands offer a wide range of soup variants, including low-sodium, low-calorie, and immunity-boosting options. The market includes retail food chains, drug stores, dollar stores, e-commerce platforms, and meal-time soup competitors like frozen pizzas, packaged noodles, and home-cooked soups.

