Taco John’S To Celebrate National Taco Day On Taco Tuesday With Free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco For Bigger Bolder Rewards Members

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John's® , the beloved Midwestern Mexican chain where Taco Tuesday was born, is celebrating National Taco Day with an irresistible offer for their Bigger Bolder Rewards Members , a free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco with any purchase!



National Taco Day was originally slated for Friday, October 4th, but thanks to the National Day Calendar team, has been moved to Tuesday, October 1st, ensuring that this year, and years moving forward, National Taco Day will fall on Taco Tuesday. As the creators and longstanding champions of Taco Tuesday, Taco John's will keep the freebie party going the entire month of October, with Rewards Club Members seeing new offers each Wednesday during the month.

“We're grateful to the National Day Calendar team for officially moving National Taco Day to the first Tuesday in October, confirming the celebration always falls on Taco Tuesday,” said Korey Love Taylor, Director of Digital Engagement at Taco John's.“We love any opportunity to demonstrate the unmatched quality Taco John's offers, and with a free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco with any purchase for our Rewards Members, we hope everyone comes out to experience that with us.”

To sign up for Bigger Bolder Rewards, download the Taco John's app and enter your information for this and other great offers!

About Taco John's®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John's is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the $2-3-4 Value Menu, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's takes pride in made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players," Taco John's continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

