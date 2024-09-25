New Quantum Physics Technology Company Eliminates Sniper & Bomb Threats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STUART, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies (BMRT ), is revolutionizing security with a breakthrough that eliminates sniper & bomb threats. The company's patented can detect explosive elements and firearms, like AR-15 rifles, from hundreds of feet away-even through buildings and solid barriers. This advancement offers unprecedented protection not only for figures, dignitaries, and other high-profile individuals, but also for safeguarding children in by detecting would-be shooters. It provides a new level of defense against assassination attempts, sniper attacks, bomb threats and other potential risks to public safety in numerous environments.

Ken Valentine, BMRT Board Member and former Special Agent in Charge of the Dignitary Protective Division in the Office of Protective Operations, said, "Having been responsible for the protection of three U.S. Presidents and having seen this technology in action, I can say with certainty that this is a game-changer. The ability to detect and neutralize potential threats-before they can even come close-has the power to eliminate scenarios that could create national turmoil and jeopardize the safety of our leadership. The United States Secret Service and law enforcement agencies must act now to integrate this groundbreaking solution from Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies. It's not just a tool-it's a necessity for safeguarding the future of our country."

A New Era in Counter-Sniper Security

BMRT's

patented technology is ideal for environments where high-profile individuals are at risk. Its non-intrusive and adaptable design can be integrated into existing security frameworks, including mobile units and perimeter monitoring systems. The ability to detect sniper rifles at long ranges as well as hidden bombs instantaneously ensures that no threat goes unnoticed, even if a sniper is concealed inside a building or positioned far from their target.

Lee Duke, Co-Founder and President of BMRT, commended the Martin County Sheriff's Department for quickly apprehending the would-be shooter in the recent attempt on President Trump, emphasizing BMRT's pride in being based in Martin county. According to Duke, "Our breakthrough technology can detect the unique molecular signature of gunpowder through barriers like buildings and moving vehicles, whether nearby or hundreds of feet away. As an example, in a recent independent third-party study, our system flawlessly identified a fully loaded AR-15 from 580 feet away-through two buildings-in 10 out of 10 tests. This technology offers continuous, instantaneous detection, empowering security teams to preemptively neutralize threats. It's a game-changer in threat prevention."

Neutralizing the Element of Surprise

Sniper attacks are particularly dangerous due to their long-range nature and the ability for perpetrators to remain concealed. With BMRT's patented technology, the element of surprise is eliminated. This new layer of defense empowers law enforcement, security professionals, and protective details to safeguard high-profile figures in public areas, where traditional security measures often fall short. The system provides an enhanced level of protection for political rallies, government buildings, and other vulnerable spaces.

"Sniper and bomb threats are notoriously hard to predict," said Robert 'Bo' Short, Co-Founder and CEO of Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies. "Our breakthrough essentially eliminates the ability for dangers to go undetected. Security forces now have the tools to identify and intercept threats from a distance-before any harm can occur. Our mission is to eliminate these threats entirely. We've developed a solution that empowers security teams to act before an attack happens, changing the game for public safety and helping protect those most vulnerable to targeted violence."

BMRT's system uses the patented Base Molecular ResonanceTM technology, which identifies the specific molecular frequencies emitted by the materials used in gunpowder and other explosive devices. It provides instantaneous detection for security personnel, enabling immediate action to prevent escalation. The system is portable, adaptable, and scalable for a wide range of security environments, from outdoor public events to high-security government installations.

About Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular ResonanceTM (BMRTM), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRTM has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

Contact:

Bryan Adams

[email protected]

800.522.4718 Ext. 1

SOURCE Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, LLC

