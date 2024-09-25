Margins Developments Invests EGP 12Bn In Egypt's Real Estate Market During 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of Margins Developments Mohamed El Aasar stated that the company's investments in 2024 surpassed EGP 12bn across various projects launched since its entry into Egypt's in 2020.

El Aasar said that the company has over 12 years of extensive experience in construction, building, and real estate in the Egyptian market, during which it has delivered several distinguished and diverse projects for itself and other entities, serving as unique and urban development models.





He pointed out that Margins Developments was established four years ago, resulting from the merger of a group of influential experts in various economic fields, including real estate development. The company was formed to implement several pioneering urban projects in east Cairo, according to a strategic plan set by the company.

The first project in this plan was the creation of the ZIA Business Complex in New Administrative Capital, launched by the company in 2021, with a total investment of EGP 1.5bn, located near key hubs in the capital. This project is the first business complex in Egypt to receive the WELL Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in the U.S.















He noted:“In 2022, the company launched its second project, the Oaks Egypt Hotel in the New Administrative Capital, with total investments amounting to EGP 3.5bn. This project secured exclusive brand rights, marking the debut of the OAKS brand, a part of Minor Hotels in Egypt. The group specializes in management and operation, running over 530 hotels in 54 countries.”





The Sheraton Residence compound, Margins' third project launched in 2024, stands out as one of the most distinguished and prominent residential developments underway in Mostakbal City, New Cairo.

El Aasar added that Sheraton Residence, the first of its kind in Egypt, is located in the most distinguished area of Mostakbal City, with total investments estimated at EGP 15bn. He noted that the project stands out due to the presence of the“Sheraton” hotel brand within a fully integrated residential community, making it one of only four projects worldwide to carry the“Sheraton Residence” brand in residential development, alongside projects in Ghana, Turkey, and the Philippines.





This unique branding provides residents with luxury and exceptional services, as the project follows specific standards that align with the strength of the Sheraton hotel brand. This, in turn, enhances the investment value of the project and makes it one of the most distinctive developments in the Egyptian market, he disclosed.





He explained that one of the key advantages in the Sheraton Residence project is its strategic location within Mostakbal City, close to major highways in east Cairo. The project is just 20 minutes from Cairo International Airport and the American University in Cairo and only 5 minutes from the Suez Road. The development offers exceptional spaces covering 35 feddans for residential and hospitality purposes, featuring world-class restaurants and top-tier entertainment and commercial facilities. Additionally, the project provides exclusive benefits through Marriott Bonvoy's“Gold Elite” membership for two years, offering an attractive package of perks. Despite its vast size, only 18% of the total project area is dedicated to buildings, consisting of just 190 units.





El Aasar emphasized that Margins Developments has earned the trust of its clients since it entered the Egyptian market, a result of the unique and high-quality projects it delivers. This has been reflected in the company's strong performance and sales growth, with EGP 2.2bn in sales achieved in the first half of this year.

He also indicated that the company is exploring several investment opportunities in new urban cities to expand its portfolio of innovative projects over the next five years.





Margins Developments was founded in 2020 through an investment partnership between two businessmen with over 21 years of experience across various key economic sectors, including real estate development. The company is headed by Chairperson Mohamed El Aasar and CEO Ashraf Shahin.

With 21 years of experience, the company has made significant contributions to both the public and private sectors. During this time, Margins collaborated with other developers on numerous government projects, including constructing and finishing service buildings, educational institutions, and luxury residential and administrative units, completing around 130 projects.





These projects include the construction of 22 public schools for the Egyptian General Authority for Educational Buildings and three sports facilities and stadiums for the New Urban Communities Authority. Additionally, they completed 40 residential projects across Greater Cairo, including complexes in Giza, Heliopolis, New Cairo, Nasr City, Boukaa, Midtown, and the New Administrative Capital, including the Al Jazi project.

Margins has also delivered institutional buildings for Port Said University, including fully operational faculties such as the Faculty of Pharmacy, Nursing, Commerce, and Arts. Over the past 20 years, the company has developed 38 luxury towers and villas designed for residential, commercial, and medical purposes across the Delta region, showcasing its successful track record.