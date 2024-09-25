12x12 Cardstock Expands Product Line to Celebrate Record-Breaking Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERRY PRETTY - Dotted Swiss - 12x12 Bazzill Cardstock

RUBY RED Glitter Luxe Cardstock - Encore Paper

LAGOON - 12x12 Pearlescent Cardstock - Neenah Stardream

CRIMSON – American Crafts 12x12 Cardstock

A COZY CHRISTMAS 12x12 Collection Kit - Echo Park

12x12 Cardstock Shop expands its product line with new cardstock varieties exclusive collaborations, marking a milestone after a year of record breaking growth.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summary: 12x12 Cardstock Shop celebrates a record-breaking year by expanding its product line, and offering new varieties of cardstock paper. With exclusive partnerships with top brands like BAZZILL and NEENAH, the shop provides high-quality materials for crafting and scrapbooking, solidifying its place as a trusted source of cardstock.12x12 Cardstock Expands Product Line to Celebrate Record-Breaking YearIntroduction: 12x12 Cardstock Shop announces a major product line expansion after a year of outstanding growth. Known for high-quality cardstock and cardstock paper , the shop introduces new varieties, colors, and textures to meet growing demand from crafters, designers, and artists. This milestone comes as the brand strengthens its offerings with exclusive packs from renowned partners like BAZZILL and NEENAH, solidifying its position as a leader in the creative materials space.Product Line Expansion: In celebration of a remarkable year, 12x12 Cardstock Shop is thrilled to unveil a major expansion of its product line. Known for its dedication to offering top-quality cardstock and cardstock paper, the shop is now introducing a diverse range of new products tailored to meet the evolving needs of crafters and designers.The expanded product line includes various new cardstock options, featuring vibrant colors, unique textures, and specialty finishes. Among the new offerings are thicker weights designed specifically for die-cutting, glittering papers that make a touch of sparkle to any project, and eco-friendly selections crafted from sustainable materials.12x12 Cardstock Shop has also collaborated with leading brands such as BAZZILL, NEENAH, and AMERICAN CRAFTS to bring exclusive, high-quality packs to its customers. These additions are designed to enhance crafting practices and ensure that every project has the perfect finishing touch.The updated inventory also includes options for advanced techniques and specialty projects, making it easier for customers to be present exactly what they need. This expansion underscores the shop's commitment to providing a comprehensive selection of cardstock paper for all crafting needs.With this extensive product line expansion, 12x12 Cardstock Shop continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the industry, dedicated to offering an unmatched range of products for creative endeavors.Partnership with Renowned Brands: 12x12 Cardstock Shop is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with leading brands in the crafting industry as part of its expansive product line initiative. This collaboration includes well-respected names such as BAZZILL, NEENAH, and AMERICAN CRAFTS, known for their exceptional quality and innovative designs in the world of cardstock and cardstock paper.Here's a breakdown of the paper quality for each of the brands:1. BAZZILL Basics PaperBAZZILL Basics is known for its high-quality cardstock, offering a range of textures, colors, and finishes. BAZZILL cardstock is particularly favored by crafters due to its durability and weight, making it ideal for scrapbooking, card making, and other paper crafts. The paper is acid-free and lignin-free, ensuring long-lasting projects that won't degrade over time. With its smooth and textured finishes, BAZZILL paper holds up well to die-cutting, embossing, and stamping, providing a professional look for creative projects.2. NEENAH PaperNEENAH Paper is a best choice for professional printing and crafting, known for its superior smoothness and quality. NEENAH cardstock is often chosen for invitations, business cards, and other formal projects due to its fine texture and elegant finish. The paper is acid-free and highly resistant to fading, ensuring that printed colors remain vibrant. It also features excellent ink holdout and is compatible with inkjet and laser printers. NEENAH's high quality and versatile usability make it a favorite among designers and professional crafters.3. AMERICAN CRAFTS PaperAMERICAN CRAFTS is renowned for its wide range of cardstock, offering vibrant colors and sturdy paper ideal for various craft projects. Their cardstock is thick and durable, with a smooth texture that's perfect for die-cutting, embossing, and layering. AMERICAN CRAFTS also provides paper that is acid-free and lignin-free, ensuring that the projects remain intact and vibrant over time. The brand is popular among scrapbookers, as the cardstock is designed to hold embellishments and withstand heavy crafting use without tearing or fading.4. ECHO PARK PaperECHO PARK Paper offers stylish and high-quality paper designed for scrapbooking, card making, and decorative projects. Known for its vibrant patterns and strong, thick cardstock, ECHO PARK is a top choice for projects that require both aesthetic appeal and durability. The cardstock is smooth and sturdy, making it easy to work with for die-cutting, stamping, and layering. The paper is acid-free and lignin-free, ensuring it stays intact over time, and its designs are beloved for adding a unique touch to craft projects.5. ENCORE PAPERENCORE PAPER is known for its luxurious, high-end cardstock, especially for specialty projects such as glitter and textured papers. Their paper is often heavier than other brands, making it ideal for projects that require extra sturdiness, like DIY decorations, gift boxes, and advanced paper crafting. Encore's glitter and textured cardstock stand out for their best feel and finish, with an eye-catching appearance that maintains durability without shedding or fading. This brand is a go-to for those looking for high-impact, high-quality paper.By joining forces with these renowned brands, the 12x12 Cardstock Shop will offer exclusive packs of 12x12 cardstock that are not available anywhere else. This exciting development includes a wide array of colors, textures, and finishes that cater to both amateur crafters and professional designers. The new collections will feature everything from classic, sturdy paper options to vibrant, textured sheets ideal for advanced crafting techniques.This partnership enhances the shopping practice by providing customers with access to top-tier materials and the latest trends in cardstock. It reflects 12x12 Cardstock Shop's commitment to offering high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of its customer base.The collaboration also means that customers can now enjoy a broader selection of cardstock paper options, ensuring that every creative project receives the perfect finishing touch. This move strengthens 12x12 Cardstock Shop's position as a leading destination for high-quality cardstock and sets the stage for continued growth and innovation in the crafting industry.Enhanced Customer Practice: In celebration of a milestone year, 12x12 Cardstock Shop is not only expanding its product line but also significantly upgrading its customer service. The newly enhanced shopping practice is designed to streamline the process for all visitors and ensure a seamless journey from browsing to purchase.The revamped website features an intuitive layout that makes navigating through the diverse range of cardstock options effortless. Customers can now enjoy improved search functionality, allowing them to quickly locate specific cardstock paper by type, color, or texture. Detailed product descriptions, high-resolution images, and user reviews provide valuable insights, aiding customers in making informed choices.To complement the website enhancements, the 12x12 Cardstock Shop has introduced faster shipping options. Orders are now processed with greater efficiency, reducing delivery times and ensuring that customers receive their cardstock promptly.Additionally, the shop has expanded its customer support team to address inquiries and resolve issues more swiftly. With extended hours and multiple contact channels, customers can receive assistance when needed, enhancing overall satisfaction with their shopping practices.These updates reflect 12x12 Cardstock Shop's commitment to providing exceptional service and meeting the needs of its growing customer base. By investing in both technology and support, the shop continues to solidify its reputation as a leading destination for 12x12 cardstock and cardstock paper.In addition, the shop is now offering faster shipping solutions and extended customer support hours to address inquiries related to product selections. These improvements further solidify the 12x12 Cardstock Shop as a top destination for crafting needs.Conclusion: In celebrating a year of remarkable growth, 12x12 Cardstock Shop is excited to unveil an expanded range of cardstock and cardstock paper. The new products are set to enhance creative projects with unique colors, textures, and finishes. This expansion reinforces the shop's dedication to providing high-quality materials and exceptional service. As the company continues to lead in the 12x12 cardstock market, customers can look forward to even more innovative options and a refined shopping practice. For more details, visit ( ).

