Westpower's Oilfield Services Division Rebrands As IMPACT Pump Solutions

IMPACT Pump Solutions, formerly Westpower's Oilfield Services Division, launches as an independent entity to focus on specialized pump manufacturing.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westpower Group has announced the strategic split and rebranding of its Oilfield Services Division into a new standalone company, IMPACT Pump Solutions Inc. , previously operating as Westpower's Oilfield Services Division. This transition allows Westpower and IMPACT to each focus on their core strengths-Westpower in service and OEM partnerships, while IMPACT enhances its manufacturing capabilities and expands its international presence.

IMPACT Pump Solutions, known for its IMPACT-brand premium pump expendables, coatings, and the renowned Silverback pumps, has been a trusted partner for companies dealing with challenging, high-demand pressure pumping applications. With over a decade of experience solving the toughest pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing issues, IMPACT has helped clients improve efficiency and minimize non-productive time (NPT).

"This strategic move allows IMPACT to fully dedicate its efforts to specialized pump manufacturing, supporting our existing customers while expanding into new markets with our premium product lineup," said Evan Burgar, Vice President for IMPACT Pump Solutions. "As a standalone entity, we can now refine our manufacturing capabilities, broaden our distribution channels globally, and continue to provide tailored solutions that address the specific needs of our customer base."

The decision to separate reflects senior leadership's recognition of distinct growth opportunities for both companies. For Westpower, the split aligns with its strategy to enhance its focus on partnered brands, pump repair services, and the growth of technical service capabilities across North America.

IMPACT Pump Solutions remains committed to being a global manufacturer of premium pumps, parts, and consumables. With a strong focus on perpetual innovation, IMPACT aims to achieve and sustain outstanding performance while prioritizing safety and quality. IMPACT products are trusted by a significant portion of North American fracking companies for their reliability, durability, and ability to reduce downtime and extend equipment life.

"We are excited about this new chapter, where both Westpower and IMPACT are better positioned for growth," said [David Goddard, Westpower Group President]. "This strategic move benefits both companies, allowing Westpower to focus on what we do best-providing comprehensive rotating equipment solutions, field service and pump repair-while IMPACT can intensify its efforts on pump innovation.”

About IMPACT Pump Solutions

IMPACT Pump Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing premium pumps, parts, and consumables for high-demand, pressure-pumping applications. Known for its durability and innovation, IMPACT's products, including Silverback pumps and advanced expendables, help businesses maximize performance and profitability while minimizing downtime. With a commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, IMPACT continues to lead the industry in delivering robust, high-performance solutions for the world's toughest environments.

About Westpower Group

Westpower is a leading provider of rotating equipment solutions, specializing in industrial and engineered pumps, field sand reliability services. With a focus on reliability, quality, and OEM partnerships, Westpower enhances client operations through application expertise, root cause analysis, intelligent monitoring, and expert technical recommendations. Learn more at westpowergroup ( ).

.IMPACT Pump Solutions was previously operating as Westpower's Oilfield Services Division before the strategic split.

.The rebranding and separation allow IMPACT to focus on specialized pump manufacturing and global expansion, while Westpower enhances its focus on partnered brands, pump repair services, and the growth of technical service capabilities across North America.

.IMPACT's products, including the Silverback pumps and premium pump expendables, are trusted by a significant portion of North American fracking companies for their reliability, durability, and ability to reduce downtime and extend equipment life.

.The decision to split into two entities was driven by senior leadership's recognition of distinct growth opportunities for both companies in their respective areas of expertise.

