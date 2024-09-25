Fuzuli's Poetry Legacy Highlighted In Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has organized a book presentation
titled "Fuzuli-530: Poems" in Kazakh and a literary and poetic
evening "Fuzuli – 530" at Kazakhstan National Academic Library,
Azernews reports.
The large-scale events were held as part of the Days of
Azerbaijani Culture in Kazakhstan.
At the opening, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union
Ilqar Fahmi, underlined that this year marks the 530th anniversary
of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad
Fuzuli.
On this occasion, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation published the book "Fuzuli – 530 Misra," which contains
ghazals and works of Fuzuli in the Kazakh language.
Chairman of the Committee on Archives, Documentation, and
Publishing Affairs of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and
Information Rustam Ali stressed the significance of the Azerbaijani
Cultural Days, emphasizing that friendship and comprehensive
cooperation between the two countries will continue, bringing our
peoples closer together.
Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Oleg Amirbayov,
discussed the works of the genius Azerbaijani poet and thinker
Muhammad Fuzuli.
It was noted that on January 25, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree to celebrate the poet's 530th anniversary.
Muhammad Fuzuli was highlighted as a great master of words,
occupying an exceptional place in the development of Azerbaijani
literary and artistic thought and having a significant influence on
the literature of the Near and Middle East.
Fuzuli created splendid examples of poetry in his native
language, enriching the Azerbaijani literary language.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoglanov,
outlined that the works of Muhammad Fuzuli remain relevant
today.
The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Aktoty Raimkulov, delivered a report on "The Translation
of the Works of Muhammad Fuzuli into Kazakh." People's Writer of
Azerbaijan, Elmira Akhundova, presented the book "Zarifa and Heydar
Aliyev: The Story of Eternal Love."
Head of the department of medieval Azerbaijani literature at the
Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature and Doctor of Philological
Sciences Farida Azizova, compiler of the book "Fuzuli – 530 Misra,"
poet and translator Farid Huseyn and others discussed Fuzuli's
legacy.
In the artistic part of the event, actors Huseynagha Aslanov and
Jala Novruzova, mugham singers, international competition laureates
Orkhan Huseynli and Leyla Ragimova performed Fuzuli's ghazals.
Kazakh actors Kazibek Lankara and Guldana Alikhan presented
samples of translations of Fuzuli's poetry into the Kazakh
language. Their performances were accompanied by the Honored Artist
Togrul Asadullayev (khomuz) and international competition laureate
Ibrahim Babayev (tar).
The project was led and authored by the President of the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty
Raymkulova
The book was compiled by poet, translator, and Secretary of the
Writers' Union Salim Babullaoglu, poet Farid Huseyn, editor
Nurlybek Samatulu, and literary consultant Didar Kulkenov.
The book, published in Baku by Zərdabi nəşr, contains around 30
works of the great poet.
Note that Azerbaijani Culture Days also featured an ethno-jazz
concert.
On September 25, a memorandum was signed between the national
libraries of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, followed by the
inauguration of the "Pearls of Azerbaijani Art" exhibition and a
performance by a dance ensemble.
A lecture on contemporary Azerbaijani art and Tomryis
iconography were also organized as part of the event.
The program included a gala concert at the National Musical
Drama Theater named after Kalibek Kuanyshbaev, featuring
performances by distinguished Azerbaijani artists.
