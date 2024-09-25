Fuzuli's Poetry Legacy Highlighted In Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has organized a book presentation titled "Fuzuli-530: Poems" in Kazakh and a literary and poetic evening "Fuzuli – 530" at Kazakhstan National Academic Library, Azernews reports.

The large-scale events were held as part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Kazakhstan.

At the opening, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilqar Fahmi, underlined that this year marks the 530th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli.

On this occasion, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation published the book "Fuzuli – 530 Misra," which contains ghazals and works of Fuzuli in the Kazakh language.

Chairman of the Committee on Archives, Documentation, and Publishing Affairs of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Information Rustam Ali stressed the significance of the Azerbaijani Cultural Days, emphasizing that friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries will continue, bringing our peoples closer together.

Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Oleg Amirbayov, discussed the works of the genius Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli.

It was noted that on January 25, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to celebrate the poet's 530th anniversary.

Muhammad Fuzuli was highlighted as a great master of words, occupying an exceptional place in the development of Azerbaijani literary and artistic thought and having a significant influence on the literature of the Near and Middle East.

Fuzuli created splendid examples of poetry in his native language, enriching the Azerbaijani literary language.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoglanov, outlined that the works of Muhammad Fuzuli remain relevant today.

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulov, delivered a report on "The Translation of the Works of Muhammad Fuzuli into Kazakh." People's Writer of Azerbaijan, Elmira Akhundova, presented the book "Zarifa and Heydar Aliyev: The Story of Eternal Love."

Head of the department of medieval Azerbaijani literature at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature and Doctor of Philological Sciences Farida Azizova, compiler of the book "Fuzuli – 530 Misra," poet and translator Farid Huseyn and others discussed Fuzuli's legacy.

In the artistic part of the event, actors Huseynagha Aslanov and Jala Novruzova, mugham singers, international competition laureates Orkhan Huseynli and Leyla Ragimova performed Fuzuli's ghazals.

Kazakh actors Kazibek Lankara and Guldana Alikhan presented samples of translations of Fuzuli's poetry into the Kazakh language. Their performances were accompanied by the Honored Artist Togrul Asadullayev (khomuz) and international competition laureate Ibrahim Babayev (tar).

The project was led and authored by the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raymkulova

The book was compiled by poet, translator, and Secretary of the Writers' Union Salim Babullaoglu, poet Farid Huseyn, editor Nurlybek Samatulu, and literary consultant Didar Kulkenov.

The book, published in Baku by Zərdabi nəşr, contains around 30 works of the great poet.

Note that Azerbaijani Culture Days also featured an ethno-jazz concert.

On September 25, a memorandum was signed between the national libraries of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, followed by the inauguration of the "Pearls of Azerbaijani Art" exhibition and a performance by a dance ensemble.

A lecture on contemporary Azerbaijani art and Tomryis iconography were also organized as part of the event.

The program included a gala concert at the National Musical Drama Theater named after Kalibek Kuanyshbaev, featuring performances by distinguished Azerbaijani artists.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr