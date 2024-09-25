Kajeet And Mission Telecom Partner To Deliver Transformative Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership brings advanced capabilities to life through Kajeet's Sentinel Platform

Kajeet ®, a leading provider of managed IoT connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mission , a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable and reliable broadband and investing in a movement of systemic change. This collaboration combines the power of Kajeet's robust Sentinel ® that includes account management, educational filtering, and analytics platform with Mission Telecom's unique unlimited broadband access services to enhance connectivity for nonprofits, libraries, and education institutions.

The partnership aims to transform the lives of countless individuals and communities by delivering much-needed internet access to those in need. Providing features that include mobile device management, policy and wireless data usage control, network security, and advanced analytics, Kajeet will soon enable Mission Telecom to ensure that more people have access to educational resources, job-seeking tools, and opportunities for economic growth. Kajeet will also provide logistics and support services to Mission Telecom.

"Mission Telecom should be commended for how they leverage and monetize their EBS (Educational Broadband Service) spectrum holdings and their commitment to delivering service to those who need it the most," said Zack Kowalski, chief revenue officer at Kajeet. "Their dedication aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the unconnected, and we are excited to join forces with them to make a significant impact in closing the digital divide."

Mission Telecom has been at the forefront of advocating for equitable access to broadband services. Their efforts have empowered numerous communities by providing the necessary tools and connectivity to thrive in today's digital world.

"Partnering with Kajeet allows us to expand our reach and enhance the quality of service we provide to our communities," said Rhea Yaw Ching, Executive Director of Mission Telecom. "Kajeet's expertise in managed IoT connectivity and their commitment to social impact make them an ideal partner for us. Together, we can accelerate our efforts to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age."

This collaboration between Kajeet and Mission Telecom marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle to bridge the digital divide. By utilizing its unique telecommunication spectrum holdings, Mission Telecom is not only providing internet access but also opening doors to educational opportunities, healthcare resources, and economic development for underserved populations.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel® , includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit telecom providing affordable broadband and investing in a movement of systemic change. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, Mission Telecom reinvests surpluses from its telecommunications spectrum resources into driving social change. Our services enable nonprofits, educational institutions, and libraries to thrive in an interconnected world.

We are on a mission to deliver innovative solutions that break barriers and champion equitable connectivity for everyone. To learn more, visit missiontelecom

Media Contacts:

Kajeet: Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 248-521-3606

Email: [email protected]

Mission Telecom: Elizabeth Rivera, Director of Marketing and Communications

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Kajeet

