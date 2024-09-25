Israel finds itself at pivotal moment marked by considerable uncertainty

(MENAFN) Israel finds itself at a pivotal moment marked by considerable uncertainty. Both the and military appear trapped in a and strategically ambiguous situation, struggling to define clear and achievable objectives in a conflict that seems to have no end in sight. Without decisive moves, such as a prisoner exchange or a ceasefire, the war has devolved into a series of trial-and-error measures or, at worst, a perilous game of chance.



A significant illustration of this dilemma emerged in Israel's recent court response to a petition filed by Gisha and other human rights organizations. These groups called on the government to uphold its duty to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. Rather than addressing this responsibility, Israeli representatives informed the Supreme Court that Hamas has effectively assumed the role of governing authority in the Gaza Strip. They noted that Hamas is capable of managing various governmental functions, including setting policy, overseeing security operations, and distributing aid—primarily to further its own agenda.



Moreover, the state admitted that Hamas's military capabilities remain robust, with ongoing violent engagements. This acknowledgment sharply contrasts earlier assertions of "absolute victory" and claims that Hamas was nearing defeat. The reality now revealed is troubling: Israel is not only struggling to dismantle Hamas but is also witnessing the group's successful resurgence in areas previously impacted by conflict.



This conflicting narrative prompts essential questions: Should the public place their faith in media headlines declaring Hamas's decline, or in the official court report that depicts a resilient, militarily active entity still exerting political control and managing resources effectively? As developments unfold, the consequences of this duality will have profound implications for Israel's strategy and the broader regional conflict.

