Infinit-I Introduces Comprehensive Accident Prevention Training And Legal Defense Tools For The Trucking Industry

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinit-I, a trusted leader in online training management systems, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest initiative: Accident Prevention Training and Legal Defense Tools. These innovative resources are designed to help trucking and transportation companies proactively reduce accidents, lower legal risks, and better protect themselves from costly settlements and nuclear verdicts.

The trucking industry faces increasing legal scrutiny, with professional drivers and companies often being held liable for accidents despite statistics showing that 80% of crashes involving trucks are caused by the general public. To address this, Infinit-I is offering a set of dynamic tools aimed at preventing accidents and preparing companies for legal challenges when incidents do occur.

Protect Your Business from Legal Risks in the Trucking Industry

In the highly litigious landscape of the U.S., trucking companies are frequently targeted by personal injury attorneys and their clients seeking big settlements. According to the American Trucking Associations (ATA), while the majority of accidents are not the fault of professional drivers, 70% of court cases still find truck drivers or their employers liable. This trend has contributed to the rise of "nuclear verdicts," where juries award disproportionately large sums, threatening the financial stability of trucking companies.

Infinit-I Workforce Solutions aims to help trucking companies defend themselves against these risks by combining proactive accident prevention training with robust legal defense tools.

Hue Andrews, COO of RG Transport, Inc., stated,“Since we implemented Infinit-I, we have seen significant improvements in our accident ratios and loss runs. The training provided has been a game-changer for our company.”

Key Features of the Accident Prevention and Legal Defense Program

The program's tools are designed to prevent accidents, prepare drivers, and provide legal protection for companies in the event of a lawsuit. Key components include:

The Ultimate Defense Course: Truck Accident Defense Techniques Created by Steve Setliff, a leading transportation defense attorney, this course teaches both managers and drivers how to handle incidents before and after they occur to minimize liability. Setliff's expertise helps trucking companies proactively navigate their defense with practical, common sense measures.

"The Ultimate Defense course offers actionable insights that every trucking company needs to reduce liability and protect its assets," says Jay Wommack, CEO at Infinit-I Workforce Solutions. "By educating drivers and safety managers on proper accident protocol and legal processes, companies can significantly improve their standing during litigation."

Infinit-I Learning Management System (LMS): The core of Infinit-I's accident prevention strategy is its online learning platform. The LMS offers a wide range of courses focusing on accident prevention, safety procedures, and driver preparedness. Accessible 24/7 from any device, the system allows companies to deliver consistent and comprehensive training that meets industry standards.

The training covers critical topics such as safe driving practices, vehicle inspections, and accident reporting, ensuring drivers are equipped with the knowledge needed to avoid crashes and handle incidents professionally. Regular, ongoing training not only reduces accidents but also demonstrates a company's commitment to safety, which can be crucial during legal proceedings.

Digital Accident Checklist : In the immediate aftermath of an accident, evidence collection is crucial to building a strong defense. Infinit-I's Digital Accident Checklist is a powerful tool designed with input from top defense attorneys and insurance providers. It provides drivers with step-by-step guidance on collecting photo and video evidence, gathering witness information, and documenting the accident scene thoroughly.

The checklist is integrated into Infinit-I's mobile platform, enabling drivers to act quickly and efficiently in stressful situations. By using the checklist, companies ensure that key evidence is preserved, which can be invaluable in defending against lawsuits and settlements.

Proactive vs. Reactive: Taking Steps to Protect Your Company

Infinit-I's program emphasizes the importance of proactive safety measures in accident prevention and legal defense. Trucking companies that take steps to train their drivers, document safety protocols, and prepare for potential incidents are better positioned to avoid costly legal outcomes.

The program's approach can be summarized in two phases: Before Bang and After Bang:

Before Bang (Preventative Measures): These include implementing comprehensive safety policies, requiring ongoing training, documenting corrective actions, and preparing drivers with at-the-scene accident training.

After Bang (Post-Accident Response): This involves equipping drivers with emergency contact lists, accident checklists, and gathering all necessary policy acknowledgments and training records. The post-accident response also includes practicing deposition techniques and understanding common trick questions used by plaintiff attorneys.

By addressing both the Before Bang and After Bang phases, companies can significantly reduce the risk of nuclear settlements or nuclear verdicts. The goal is to minimize accidents while also preparing for the legal challenges that can arise in the event of an incident.

The Financial Impact of Accident Prevention and Legal Defense

Preventing accidents and preparing for litigation not only reduces risk but also positively impacts a company's bottom line. Reducing the number of incidents lowers insurance premiums, improves CSA scores, and decreases downtime due to accidents. Infinit-I's proactive approach helps companies demonstrate a commitment to safety, which can result in more favorable insurance renewals and stronger customer relationships.

“Our comprehensive, documented training system has led to reduced accident rates and better legal preparedness for many of our clients,” added Lydia Wommack

Infinit-I invites trucking companies to request a demo of its Accident Prevention and Legal Defense Tools. With over 25 years of industry experience and a proven track record of reducing accidents and legal risks, Infinit-I's platform offers unmatched value for companies looking to safeguard their operations.

To learn more about Infinit-I's accident prevention and legal defense solutions, visit or contact 972-232-7305

