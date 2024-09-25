Qatar Labour Ministry Detects Over 350 Outdoor Summer Work Ban Violations
Doha, Qatar: The Occupational Safety and health Department of the Ministry of Labour found over 350 violations of midday outdoor work ban during summer.
A series of inspection campaign to ensure compliance with the outdoor summer work hours from June 1 to September 15 recorded 368 violations, tweeted the Ministry of Labour.
The Ministry of Labour every year announces a ban on working in open spaces during day time from 10am to 3:30pm.
The summer ban enforcement is as per the Ministerial resolution No. 17 of 2021 regarding the necessary precautions to protect workers from the dangers of heat stress during summer.
