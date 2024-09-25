Les Mills Expands Global Reach Of Premium Fitness Services Through The Digital Vending Machine® From Bango

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Les Mills, a premier global service provider, to globally expand the accessibility of its digital fitness subscriptions. LES MILLS+ is now available through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVMTM), enabling telcos and other resellers to offer this high-quality fitness service to their customers as a bundle, add-on, or as part of a Super Bundling content hub.



The popularity of at-home workouts has skyrocketed in recent years, driven by their convenience and accessibility. The proliferation of digital fitness platforms, innovative home gym equipment, and the widespread adoption of remote work have fueled this trend. Virtual fitness classes, personalized training apps, and online workout communities now offer individuals a multitude of ways to stay active from home.

LES MILLS+ offers an unparalleled workout experience with exceptional trainers, motivating music, and science-backed routines designed for optimal results. With this new partnership, telcos can now provide their customers access to these world-class workouts, whether they prefer to exercise at the gym, at home, or on the go. By tapping into the growing demand for fitness and wellness, telcos can diversify their content offerings with LES MILLS+, while Les Mills expands its reach through these new telco channels.

The DVMTM enables telcos and other resellers to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively broaden their range of third-party services. It allows them to scale their subscription service offerings at a much faster rate than traditional in-house solutions. A single connection to the DVMTM opens up a wide array of subscription services for telcos, allowing them to deliver various bundles, discounts, and offers to attract and retain customers. For content providers like Les Mills, this means significantly extending their subscription service reach to consumers worldwide beyond their direct market channels. Consumers benefit by gaining access to the best deals on their favorite subscriptions.

"Distribution is key. Reaching a wider audience is crucial, and the Digital Vending Machine® is the perfect solution. It simplifies the process of distributing our service to a broader audience, reducing complexity and saving time, allowing more people worldwide to stay fit and healthy with Les Mills workouts and programs." Luke Waldren, Chief Customer Officer at Les Mills.

"Les Mills is a fantastic addition to the Digital Vending Machine®, enriching the range of content available to telcos with fitness services. The variety of content enhances appeal and aligns perfectly with Super Bundling content hubs, providing telcos with an excellent way to offer a broad range of subscription services in one convenient place." Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit

About Les Mills

Les Mills is the global leader in group fitness and creator of over 25 programs available in leading fitness facilities around the world. Les Mills programs include the world's first group exercise resistance training workout BODYPUMPTM, BODYCOMBATTM (martial arts), RPMTM (indoor cycling), BODYBALANCETM (yoga), LES MILLS GRITTM (30-minute high-intensity interval training) and its latest fitness innovation – LES MILLS FUNCTIONAL STRENGTH.

The company was founded by Les Mills – a four-time Olympian and head coach of New Zealand's track and field team – who opened his first gym in 1968 with the aim of taking elite sports training to the masses. Today, Les Mills workouts are delivered by 130,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 100 countries, as well as via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform and Extended Reality (XR).

