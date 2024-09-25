Celebration Of The Establishment Of The Kaebi Foundation In Singapore

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

GGEBI Coin will be donated to and invested in the African ecosystem.







KAEBI Foundation announced that it will donate GGEBI Coin to commemorate the establishment of the Singapore Foundation and to expand the project through the development of the African ecosystem and attraction.

KAEBI Foundation is conducting various social contribution activities based on blockchain technology. It is a non-profit foundation.

KAEBI Foundation provides various support such as education, medical care, and food to the underprivileged around the world using GGEBI Coin.

Recently, Bitcoin has emerged as an alternative to the existing financial system in Africa, providing new economic activity opportunities to local residents who have difficulty accessing banks.

In this situation, KAEBI Foundation plans to establish a foundation in Singapore to accelerate the introduction of Bitcoin in Africa.

By expanding the global blockchain ecosystem, GGEBI Coin ecosystem will be expanded to contribute to the development of the global blockchain industry, and the project will be further expanded through investment attraction.

KAEBI Foundation announced that it plans to activate users in the following ways through investment attraction.

