Investments In The Future Of Aerospace And Space Set To Be Showcased At The Global Aerospace Summit

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 24 September 2024 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates :

Global Aerospace Summit, a premier forum spearheaded by CEO's bringing together the world's aerospace chain, is set

to drive greater sustainability, youth engagement, and innovation across the industry.

The Summit, taking place from 25 to 26 September in the UAE capital,

has grown in stature and significance to become the premier for high-level dialogue and strategic insights for the industry.

This long-standing event, currently in its seventh edition, continues to bring together the brightest minds and cutting-edge solutions in the aerospace, space and defence sectors consistently attracting government officials, industry CEOs, and leading academics dedicated to advancing the sectors around the world. Sponsors and participants at the Summit will share knowledge, forge new relationships, and celebrate achievements, to shape the future of aerospace.

Key themes on display at the Summit include aerospace technology, policy and investment, with business discussions focusing on the aviation and aerospace realms. The Summit will explore advancements in space and the connectivity opportunity presented by satellite broadband, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, electric propulsion, hydrogen-powered aircraft, and more.

Since its first edition in 2012, the Global Aerospace Summit has solidified the UAE's position as a leading hub for aerospace, with the aviation industry becoming a major driver for economic growth.

The space economy is forecast to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, up from $630 billion in 2023 and growing at an average of 9% per annum – well above the growth rate of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE said:“As a platinum sponsor of the Global Aerospace Summit, EDGE values the unique opportunity to connect with key players in the defence, space, and aviation sectors. The event facilitates high-level dialogue, enabling us to share knowledge, explore advancements, and forge strategic partnerships that drive innovation locally. It also provides a platform to showcase EDGE's expanding sovereign capabilities in space. The Summit continues to be an essential forum for collaboration and shaping the future of the aerospace industry.”

Panel sessions will focus on aerospace trends, space communication, air travel demand, sustainability, air cargo and advanced aerial mobility. High-level speakers include Ricardo Conde, President of the Portuguese Space Agency, H.E Dr. Mohamed Alahbabi, Senior Advisor – Space and Cyber Technologies at EDGE Group, and Nicole Mauthe, Board Director & Founder of NMI Engineering. Global business aviation trends, such as supersonic travel and sustainability initiatives, as well as critical issues in liquidity, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and supply chain resilience for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will also be discussed.

“At AmCham Abu Dhabi, we are committed to fostering the expansion of the US-UAE bilateral relationship by promoting collaboration within the aerospace and defence sector. This critical partnership has been instrumental in driving advancements and economic growth, with over 140 US companies participating in the Dubai Airshow 2023 and the many US companies participating in this year's Global Aerospace Summit, the largest US presence to date. The UAE and US' collaboration and investments in defence hardware and services highlights the depth and importance of our shared interest in this sector. These enduring partnerships support regional stability and prosperity, underscoring our shared commitment to security, innovation, and excellence in aerospace” said Liz Beneski, CEO of AmCham Abu Dhabi.

The NextGen Leaders initiative is a key part of the Summit, inspiring and nurturing the next generation to close the gap between young talent and industry leaders. The programme supports the UAE's Emiratisation objectives, fostering talent development to magnify the potential of the region's brightest minds.

VISTA, a dedicated area that introduces global start-ups, is set to shake up the aerospace industry, featuring companies ranging from crypto to eVTOLS. Engaging content will be on display on the Innovation Hub stage, with participants having the chance to pitch their solution live in front of an esteemed panel of investors.

Sponsors of the Summit include Diamond sponsors NMI Engineering, Platinum sponsor Edge and Gold Sponsor Airbus. Silver sponsors include Electra, Mino Space, Neste, Spirit Aerosystems, Maxar Intelligence, Electron Aerospace, EGH and Air India SATS Partnership, and Fly Victor.

Additional partners and sponsors include Aerospace Xelerated, GE Aerospace, Shield AI, Audacia, PPMDC, ADNOC, AMCham, DSMC International, GAES, GAL, and the US - UAE Business Council.

'I'm delighted to have the opportunity to share insights from our industry leading 'Pay Here, Use There' Sustainable Aviation Fuel solution at the upcoming edition of the Global Aerospace Summit. Over the past two years, in partnership with Neste, the world's leading producer of SAF, we have observed that a significant cohort of flyers are willing to pay more to take credible climate action when they fly. I look forward to sharing these insights with the delegates at the event's conference panel entitled 'Accelerating SAF Production and Adoption',' said Simon D'Oyly, general manager, MENA at Fly Victor.

Keynote addresses include a session titled 'Milestones and future endeavours shaping the nation's space ambitions' by H.E Salem Al Marri, Director General of Mohamed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Ali Rajab, Executive Vice President, GACA; Board Member, Saudi Air Connectivity Program, delivering an address titled 'Saudi Air Connectivity Program: Updates and progress.'

The

two-day event will take place on 25-26 September at the St.

Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, and a hub of economic development. The Summit explores new ways to enhance technological and strategic capabilities, attract investment, strengthen domestic SMEs in the aerospace supply chain and emphasises environmental responsibility.