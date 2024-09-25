Wayne Dreadski's Global Hit“Highroller” Set To Dominate Record Pools Nationwide And Worldwide

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA – Acclaimed artist Wayne Dreadski is making waves in the with his latest track,“Highroller.” As a rising star based in Atlanta, Wayne has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique sound, influenced by the rich heritage of the Geechee Gullah corridor. Having shared the stage with legends like UGod of Wu-Tang Clan, Wayne's artistry is a blend of Southern roots and cosmopolitan flair that resonates deeply with listeners.



In an exciting development,“Highroller” is now being submitted to numerous record pools across the country. Record pools are essential platforms for DJs and music industry professionals, providing them with access to the latest tracks and exclusive content. These pools curate music collections that allow DJs to discover new sounds and keep their playlists fresh, giving them a competitive edge in their performances.



For DJs, the benefits of record pools are immense. They not only gain access to new releases but also have the opportunity to download tracks that may not be available through traditional channels. By submitting“Highroller” to these platforms, Wayne Dreadski is ensuring that his music reaches DJs who can share it with their audiences, amplifying its impact and popularity.



Wayne Dreadski's“Highroller” is more than just a song; it's a testament to his dynamic artistry and global appeal. With its infectious beats and captivating lyrics, the track promises to be a staple in clubs and playlists alike. As record pools feature this new hit, DJs and music professionals can look forward to adding a fresh, vibrant sound to their sets.



Experience the fusion of tradition and innovation in“Highroller,” and discover why Wayne Dreadski is poised to become a house

