Ai Palette Unveils Brand SAY: The Only Real-Time Digital Brand Equity Score For Monitoring CPG Brand's Digital Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Brand SAY by Ai Palette.

Ai Palette launches Brand SAY, the only that calculates digital equity score, enabling CPG brands to continuously monitor & manage their brand's health

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ai Palette , the leader in AI-driven consumer insights for products and brands, is excited to announce the launch of Brand SAY , a groundbreaking product designed to revolutionize how marketing professionals in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manage and enhance their digital brand equity.

Brand SAY: A Game-Changer for CPG Marketers

In today's fast-paced market, where consumer preferences shift rapidly and digital footprints expand exponentially, Brand SAY addresses the shortcomings of traditional survey methods and existing social listening tools. By intelligently filtering vast data sets and cutting through the noise, Brand SAY ensures that marketers receive the most relevant and accurate insights to swiftly respond to market demands.

Benefits of Brand SAY:

1. Monitor Brand Interest for Brands and Competitors Over Time: Gain insights into the strength of preference, favorability, and net consumer sentiment toward the brand. Is the brand truly loved? Discover the number of organic brand advocates in the digital space and assess the overall brand advocacy score.

2. Keep an Eye on Emerging or Disruptive Brands: Identify new or disruptive players in the market. Develop strategies to counter them, explore potential M&A opportunities, and gain national market insight.

3. Identify Key Drivers and Themes Shaping the Market: Understand where brands are competing-whether through customer experiences, product features, or activations. Which themes dominate the category, and how are they evolving? Learn how to create new consumption or usage occasions and deepen consumer engagement.

4. Evaluate the Impact of Marketing and Activation Efforts: Assess whether marketing or activation efforts are driving incremental search for the tracked brands.

“Ai Palette is thrilled to bring Brand SAY to the market. This product is a major leap forward for CPG marketers, moving beyond traditional social listening and leveraging AI to unlock deeper, actionable insights,” said Somsubhra GanChoudhuri, CEO and Co-founder of Ai Palette.“With Brand SAY, brands can not only monitor their digital brand equity in real time but also understand the emotional underpinnings of consumer behaviour, giving them a powerful tool to shape marketing strategies and drive growth. As an insights platform, we're committed to covering the entire lifecycle from trend identification to measuring brand equity in one unified space.”

“Brand SAY is a pivotal part of Ai Palette's broader vision to integrate advanced AI capabilities into the core of CPG growth strategies. With this launch, Ai Palette continues to broaden its offerings, making them accessible to a wider range of markets and empowering brands to manage not just the concept-to-launch journey but the entire brand mapping process,” said Guha Athreya, Chief Product Officer at Ai Palette.

Learn More About Brand SAY:

Join an exclusive webinar on September 18th, where Ai Palette will showcase the features of Brand SAY and explore its diverse applications. Reserve a spot [here] .

What's More in Store

Earlier this year, Ai Palette secured a Series A extension of $7.7M, reinforcing their commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and go-to-market strategies. Ai Palette also recently enhanced its platform to better serve its enterprise customers, including industry giants like Nestle, Diageo, PepsiCo, Mondelez, L'Oréal, Himalayas, Olam, and Symrise. The platform now offers access to an extensive data set-61 billion data points, including 11 billion searches, 704 million social interactions, 30.3 million food service data points, 3.1 million recipes, blogs, websites, and 61 million retail reviews-all in one place.

The revamped classification system delivers enhanced trend analysis with a seamless categorization process, and the redesigned user experience allows users to access the information they need with 50% fewer clicks on a platform that runs twice as fast.

Keeping the promise to advance our Generative AI capabilities, Concept Genie now offers even more refined outputs, allowing brands to generate not only product and packaging images but also complete marketing campaigns, including slogans and visuals, aligned with the unique brand voice.

About Ai Palette

Ai Palette uses AI to discover, launch, and grow CPG products & brands. With patented technology and a data lake of 61 billion+ data points, it offers insights in 18 languages across 27 countries in over 13 categories. Headquartered in Singapore, Ai Palette partners with leading CPG companies like Nestlé, Mondelez, and Diageo to drive innovation and product development globally.

Divya Sharma

Ai Palette

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Ai Palette: Discover, Launch & Grow Products & Brands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.