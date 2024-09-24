Vendors Wanted (5th Annual Los Angeles Real estate Grand Expo)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- - Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIACULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Grand Expo will be held at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), in Culver City, California. Every year, the Grand Expo is the largest real estate event in California. Last year, 843 investors and related real estate professionals attended. This year the Grand Expo is planning on over 1,000 attendees.There are already 50+ vendors , but there's always room for more. If your company has a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, contractors, sub-contractors, property managers, and related professionals, than the Grand Expo wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to Expo for more details.The Grand Expo is co-produced by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam's Real Estate Club, Realty 411, and Women's Real Estate Network.

