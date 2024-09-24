Author, Sue Seserman Shares New Book EPILECTRA For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anyone Who's Faced a Challenge Will Love Graphic About Turning Disability into Superability

- Sue Seserman, Creator and Author of the Epilectra series

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epilectra 1, is the first in the new Epilectra graphic novel series about modern superheroes with different disabilities they transform into“superabilities” to rehabilitate adversaries and make the world a better place.

The“edutainment” series boasts the excitement of a traditional graphic novel and integrates well-researched details about living with a disability into the storyline. The combo of action, information, and subject matter makes Epilectra an ideal holiday gift for the graphic novel fan, adventure story lover, or anyone with a curious spirit.

“I wrote Epilectra with intention,” said Creator and Author, Sue Seserman.“First, disability is a difficult topic for people – both for those of us with disabilities and those without. Epilectra makes disability an easier subject to broach by providing a 'bridge' to lean and meet on. Second, even Epilectra's superheroes struggle with their disabilities. I hope they can be positive (albeit fictional) role models for anyone struggling to figure out how to make lemonade from lemons. Finally, Epilectra is packed with information, which I hope spurs conversations between able-bodied and disabled individuals. Stigma can't live in a house where the doors and windows are open to learning.”

Epilectra's mission is twofold: Disability Empowerment and Stigma Elimination. Empowerment means taking ownership of one's circumstances and finding creative paths to achieve one's goals.

Stigma results from ignorance and shame. The enemy of ignorance is education and the enemy of shame is pride. Epilectra cultivates empowerment with relatable superheroes. She battles stigma with well-researched science and clear communication.

“The Center for Disease Control statistics state that one in four of people will be diagnosed with a disability in their lifetime,” continued Seserman.“Disability vocabulary and etiquette should be part of all of our lives.”

The Epilectra series focuses on the superheroes of Team SEEZ (for Support & Empower Everyone Zealously). Each superhero has a disability with an associated superability, and the team is led by Epilectra. Epilectra is to Team SEEZ what Captain America is to The Avengers.

Superhero / Disability / Superablitity

Epilectra / Epilepsy ( in 1 in 26 people) / Harnesses the errant electricity in her brain to shoot through her fingertips as lightning

Logan Rivers', Epilectra's younger brother / Paralysis (1 in 50) / After being struck by lightning, he becomes an engineering savant

Insulator / Type 1 diabetes (1 in 100; 1 in 10 have type 2) / She is“insulated” from outside dangers like fire, water, weapons, and disease

Aupticus / autism (1 in 36) / With eye contact, uses neuroplasticity to rearrange the neurons in other's brains to alter their behavior

C.P. / Cerebral Palsy (1 in 323) / Shoots muscle-freezing delta waves from the base of his ancient cane

Endo-Girl / Endometriosis (1 in 10 menstruating women) / Sends her system's excess blood to her muscles resulting in super-strength and magenta skin

Seserman manages two disabilities – epilepsy and T1 diabetes. Her experience with disability, as a patient and a volunteer, motivated her to write Epilectra. She hopes the book will help people with disabilities know that, despite real challenges, they can be productive and make their dreams realities.

Epilectra Book 1 is 8.5”x11”, nearly 200 pages, and features four-color illustrations by former Disney artist, Jayme Brown. The graphic novel is available for $34.95 at Epilectra/buynow and Amazon.

