62% Of Ukrainian Refugees Living In Lithuania Have Jobs
9/24/2024 7:19:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vilnius office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM Lithuania) noted that about 62% of Ukrainian war refugees living in Lithuania have jobs.
Head of IOM Lithuania Eitvydas Bingelis notes that 62% of Ukrainian war refugees are employed, which is a significantly higher number compared with other countries
He says there are several reasons behind this. First, in Lithuania it is possible to communicate with others in the Russian language. Second, wide-ranging services were provided to Ukrainian war refugees at registration centers and kindergartens were offered. Third, Lithuanian families who took in Ukrainian refugees guided them through the legal, employment and healthcare systems.
It is reported that major needs of Ukrainians in the Baltic country include financial security (62%), Lithuanian language courses (43%), and employment (36%). The need for language courses increased from 8 to 43%. Currently, about 12% of Ukrainians indicate that their speaking skills in the Lithuanian language are very good, while 47% claim that they lack skills.
