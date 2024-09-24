(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global uninterruptible power (ups) battery market

size is estimated to grow by USD 5.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

6.5%

during the forecast period. Increase in data center construction

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing use of lithium-ion ups systems. However, UPS battery failure

poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, C and D Technologies Inc., CHILWEE GROUP Co., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5091.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, and Germany Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, C and D Technologies Inc., CHILWEE GROUP Co., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) are essential components in data centers, providing instant power during grid failures to prevent downtime. While lead-acid batteries have been the go-to choice for UPS systems due to their widespread use, their maintenance is a significant challenge for data center operators. These batteries typically last between three to five years and require regular monitoring and replacement. However, advances in lithium-ion batteries have made them an increasingly popular alternative. Lithium-ion batteries offer longer backup times, minimal maintenance, and less space requirement compared to lead-acid. Their lifespan is nearly double that of lead-acid batteries. Major vendors, such as Vertiv Holdings Co. And Schneider Electric SE, provide UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries. The primary barrier to their wider adoption is their higher cost, which is approximately twice that of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) systems. However, the cost has been decreasing significantly over the past few years, leading to increased adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems in modern data centers during the forecast period.



Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPSs) and their batteries are essential for maintaining business continuity by providing backup power during power outages. The UPS market is witnessing significant trends in various sectors. In the residential sector, reliable UPS systems ensure secure functioning of home offices and workstations. For businesses, UPSs are crucial for server rooms and data centers, protecting servers and connected devices from power

and outages. Small-sized lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity due to their high energy density and long life. The socio-economic development in emerging economies is driving the demand for UPSs in sectors like chemical manufacturing, agriculture, and automation. Trade bans on certain battery types have led to the exploration of alternative storage resources. The UPS market is also witnessing growth in sectors like recreation equipment, vaccination development, and collocation facilities. UPSs are essential for businesses relying on cloud computing technologies, commercial buildings, and computer rooms. In summary, UPS batteries play a vital role in ensuring stability and business continuity in various sectors, from workstation offices to large-scale commercial operations.



UPS batteries are essential components of power protection systems, installed by businesses and organizations to ensure uninterrupted power supply and prevent data loss or equipment damage during power outages. However, the reliability and longevity of UPS batteries can be compromised by several factors. Incorrect placement, cycling frequency, ambient temperature, and lack of regular maintenance can affect the life expectancy of batteries. Fans, which cool the UPS to maintain its operating temperature, can be impacted by high load, ambient temperature, and prolonged usage. Metal oxide varistors (MOVs) can fail due to exposure to excessive and frequent voltage spikes, while electrolytic capacitors can deteriorate due to high temperatures and humidity. Relays, which help UPS transfer modes, can fail due to abnormal cycling or incorrect firmware setup. These factors can significantly impact the UPS battery market growth, as UPS failures can lead to substantial financial losses for non-residential customers, particularly data centers, where even a single occurrence can result in damages ranging from thousands to millions of dollars. Regular inspections and maintenance of UPS components can help mitigate these risks and ensure the longevity of the UPS battery system. Despite these efforts, UPS component failures remain a common issue, posing a significant challenge to the growth of the global UPS battery market during the forecast period.

.



The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing reliance on backup power for various industries and applications. Primary factors driving this trend include the need for business continuity in sectors like commercial buildings, data centers, IT infrastructure, and critical infrastructure. The advancement of automation, cloud computing technologies, and digitalization in industries such as chemical manufacturing, agricultural machinery & equipment, and consumer electronics, require uninterrupted power supply. The battery type is a crucial consideration, with Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, and Li-ion being commonly used. UPS systems are essential for power backup in computer rooms, offices, and even large data centers, as power failures can cause significant downtime and financial losses. Modular UPS systems offer flexibility and scalability, making them popular choices for businesses. Equity capital dealers and private ventures are investing in UPS battery market to cater to the growing demand for energy storage systems in various sectors. The industry's advancement is further fueled by the integration of UPS systems in marine applications, networking systems, and even portable devices.

This uninterruptible power supply (ups) battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Lead-acid

1.2 Li-ion 1.3 NiCd



2.1 Commercial 2.2 Residential



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Lead-acid-

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery market is essential for businesses to ensure continuous power during power outages or voltage fluctuations. UPS batteries provide backup power to critical systems, preventing data loss and downtime. The market is growing due to increasing reliance on technology and the need for uninterrupted power in various industries, including healthcare, telecommunications, and finance. Companies invest in UPS batteries to protect their infrastructure and maintain business continuity.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing reliance on cloud computing technologies and network services. Businesses across various sectors, including commercial, residential, chemical manufacturing, power generation, recreation equipment, marine, agricultural machinery & equipment, and more, are recognizing the importance of uninterrupted power supply for their critical infrastructure and connected devices. UPS batteries play a crucial role in ensuring business continuity during power outages or voltage fluctuations. Digitalization and automation are also driving the demand for UPS systems, particularly modular UPS systems that offer scalability and flexibility. Small-sized lithium-ion batteries and portable UPS systems are gaining popularity in the market for their compact size and high energy density. Overall, the UPS battery market is poised for growth as businesses strive to ensure secure functioning of their electrical devices, computers, and other electrical equipment.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing reliance on backup power for various applications. UPS systems ensure the secure functioning of electrical devices during power failures or instability, making them essential for businesses, commercial buildings, data centers, IT infrastructure, and critical infrastructure. The market is driven by the industry's advancement in automation, digitalization, and energy storage systems. UPS batteries come in various types, including Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, and Li-ion, with energy density and stability being primary factors for selection. UPSs are used in a wide range of sectors, from agricultural machinery & equipment and chemical manufacturing to consumer electronics, computer rooms, and servers. The market is also influenced by socio-economic development, power generation, and trade bans. UPSs are vital for business continuity, power backup for connected devices, and secure functioning of offices, workstations, and server rooms. The market is further boosted by the growing adoption of cloud computing technologies, collocation facilities, and modular UPS systems in large data centers and large enterprises. Equity capital dealers and private venture capital are also investing in the industry's advancement. UPSs are used in various applications, from backup power for residential use to power backup for marine and recreational equipment. Small-sized lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity due to their high energy density and compact size. Overall, the UPS battery market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Lead-acid



Li-ion

NiCd

Application



Commercial

Residential

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

