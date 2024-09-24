Arab League Council Warns Of Large-Scale Regional War Due To Israeli Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers warned of the repercussions of escalating the Israeli aggression against Lebanon in light of recent developments, which could lead to the outbreak of a large-scale regional war and threaten the security and stability of the entire region.

This came in the statement issued by the Council at the conclusion of its annual consultative meeting held Monday night on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79). The meeting addressed the developments of the brutal war waged by the Israeli entity on Gaza, and the dangerous Israeli escalation against Lebanon.

The Council affirmed full solidarity with Lebanon, its government and people, and its strong condemnation of the escalating Israeli aggression against it, which led to the killing of 357 people and the injury of 1,250 in one day.

The Council emphasized full support for Lebanon in confronting this aggression and holding the Israeli entity responsible for this dangerous escalation.

The Arab foreign ministers agreed on the importance of coordination with the member states of the Islamic group in the coming days in order to send a clear message to the international community on the necessity of stopping the Israeli aggressive war immediately.

MENAFN24092024000067011011ID1108710269