Belgian Boys Launches New 'Grab &Go' Refrigerated Breakfast Options Exclusively At Walmart Stores Nationwide

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Boys , a women-led company known for its European-inspired breakfast items like bite-sized pancakes and Belgian waffles, is thrilled to launch five new breakfast options exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. The new products, Breakfast All Day boxes and Pancakes & Go cups, mark the brand's first foray into the grab-and-go category.

The new line, available in over 1,800 Walmart stores nationwide, is designed to simplify mornings for busy families. Anouck Gotlib, Belgian Boys' CEO and mother of two with one on the way, has long been passionate about finding new ways to support parents by making their morning routine as stress-free as possible.

Belgian Boys Breakfast All Day boxes and Pancakes & Go cups

Belgian Boys Breakfast All Day boxes

"As our stress-free, mess-free breakfast options have grown more popular, we've heard from

our consumers that they need an even easier on-the-go solution. We are thrilled to introduce our Breakfast All Day boxes and Pancakes & Go cups, perfect for breakfast in the car or tossing in a backpack for lunch," said Gotlib.

"These new options have everything you need in one convenient package, making them ideal for families on the move."

This launch comes during an impressive growth period for Belgian Boys, which has seen its business almost triple year-to-date.

The launch underscores Belgian Boys' ongoing collaboration with Walmart, a key partner and early supporter of the brand's refrigerated merchandising. The new offerings will join four Belgian Boys products: Bite-Sized Pancakes, Crepes, Belgian Waffle, and Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

"We are delighted to partner with Walmart on this exciting launch," said Jessica Sterling, SVP of Sales. "Our close collaboration with their visionary team on the Breakfast All Day boxes and Pancakes & Go cups has been a true labor of love. We couldn't be more excited to bring these convenient breakfast solutions to Walmart customers."

You can find the new products exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide in the refrigerated breakfast section. Always in colorful packaging and without GMOs, artificial flavors, or preservatives.



Pancakes & Go ($4.98): These 3.25-oz cups come in three delicious flavors: Maple Butter, Belgian Chocolate Chip Butter, and Sprinkles Butter. Just heat, mix, and eat-perfect for a quick, hassle-free meal or snack, whether at lunch or after soccer practice. Breakfast All Day ($4.98): Available in two varieties, each box features four mini Belgian Waffles paired with Babybel® cheese and dried cranberries or Pure Maple syrup and dried cranberries. These boxes are ready to enjoy without prep-no microwave, toaster, or oven needed.

The new offerings are now available in Walmart stores, bringing joy and convenience to breakfast for families across the country.

About Belgian Boys

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy in people's lives with delicious European-inspired foods. Quick-and-easy breakfasts allow busy families to start their day with happiness baked into every bite-and always in whimsical, colorful packaging and without GMOs, artificial flavors, or preservatives. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lia B

949-870-6667

[email protected]



SOURCE Belgian Boys

