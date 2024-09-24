DCS Selects Chris White To Lead Its Modeling, Simulation And Analysis Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has promoted Chris White to Vice President and Division Manager of the Modeling, Simulation and Analysis Division within the company's Air and Space Sector. In this new role, Chris will manage the sector's modeling and simulation portfolio for a variety of customers, including U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and Intelligence Community customers.

"Chris's strong leadership skills and proven track record of success with our Science and Technology and Intelligence customers, provide a strong foundation for continued growth and success in the Air and Space Technology Sector," commented Mike

Chris joined DCS in 2021 after 12 years as an Intelligence Analyst, including 10 years at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). In his Air Force career, he served as an Airborne Sensor Operator and Trainer in support of the AC-130H Spectre Gunship and the E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System.

Soon after joining DCS, Chris was tapped to lead the Sensors Modeling and Simulation Branch supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory's Sensors Directorate (AFRL/RY). He oversaw efforts in the application of simulation technology to sensor exploitation and command and control applications. He was promoted in 2023 to Sensors and Intelligence Department Manager where he expanded DCS's role at AFRL and NASIC.

Chris holds an M.S. in Data Science from Bellevue University and an M.S. in Project Management from Colorado Technical University.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit:

