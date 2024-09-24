Sparkling Or Still, White Or Rosé: VOGA Prosecco Adds Elegance And Delicious Italian Style To The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VOGA Prosecco is so food-friendly that it takes the guesswork out of food and wine pairing.

VOGA Prosecco DOC Still has a smooth, creamy texture which allows the natural characteristics of the Glera grape to shine through, offering a new way to experience Prosecco.

VOGA Prosecco DOC is crisp, clean, and refreshingly full-flavored, with a vibrant character, excellent intensity, and aromas of ripe apricot and peach.

VOGA Prosecco DOC Rosé will delight both Prosecco and Rosé lovers on any holiday gift list.

Sbagliato means "mistake" in Italian; the cocktail was created when a rushed Milanese bartender used Prosecco instead of gin in a Negroni.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Prosecco line-up from VOGA Italia offers one-stop wine shopping to cover Thanksgiving feasts, holiday brunches, parties, and gifting needs. These food-friendly, aesthetically pleasing DOC wines will take anyone through the holidays, into the New Year, and make gift-giving a snap, while the pocketbook friendly price allows stocking a case or two for the impromptu soirées and unexpected visitors that pop up this time of year.VOGA Prosecco DOC (SRP $15.99/750mL; ABV 11%): This classic, spritzy, brut Prosecco has aromas of ripe apples and peaches complemented by refreshing acidity. Perfect as an aperitivo, it also pairs well with seafood, poultry, charcuterie, cheeses, and egg dishes, making it the perfect brunch wine. This wine was awarded a gold medal from GILBERT & GAILLARD, a prestigious French wine guide known for its rigorous blind tastings and evaluations.VOGA Prosecco DOC Rosé (SRP $15.99/750mL; ABV 11%): Aromas of cherries and berries entwine with delicate floral notes creating a blooming fusion in this fruit forward, lively pink sparkler. Serve with appetizer bites like prosciutto-wrapped dates, stuffed mushrooms, fresh seafood, and lightly salty items, as well as with grilled meats, roasts, and not-too-sweet desserts like macarons and fruit tarts. This wine was named a Top Three Best Value Prosecco of 2024 by winesearcher.VOGA Prosecco DOC Still (SRP $14.99/750mL; ABV 10.5%): The big news this holiday season is VOGA Prosecco Still, a bubble-free Prosecco that showcases the lemony-aromas and cashew, kiwi, and honeyed white flower flavors of the Glera grape. The slightly creamy base and high toned acidity pair well with many foods including creamy and salty cheeses, pasta, chicken, pork, and a variety of seafood: think Feast of the Seven Fishes. The chic cylinder fits perfectly into a holiday stocking, and with only 95 calories per 5 ounce serving one can celebrate and still fit into one's holiday best. VOGA Prosecco Still was awarded 91 points by The Tasting Panel Magazine and 92 points in the New York International Wine Challenge.Entertain Italian StyleA self-serve Prosecco bar stocked with all three styles of VOGA Prosecco, beautiful glassware, and a selection of juices, liqueurs, mixers, and garnishes make entertaining easy and elegant. Include the ingredients for a Still Sbagliato, the VOGA version of the Negroni Sbagliato and a seasonal twist on Italy's beloved Spritz.VOGA Still Sbagliato2 oz. VOGA Prosecco Still1 oz. sweet vermouth1 oz. CampariOrange peel, for garnishCombine ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice, stir, and garnish with orange peel.Apple Cider Spritz4 oz. VOGA Prosecco DOC2 oz. apple ciderCinnamon stick and apple slice, for garnishPour apple cider into a flute or coupe glass, top with Prosecco, stir, then garnish with cinnamon stick and apple slice.# # #Please drink responsibly.Media samples and interviews available upon request.Hi-res images and recipes here.VOGA Italia is imported exclusively in the U.S. by Enovation Brands , Aventura, FL.Please visit@vogaitaliaAbout VOGA ItaliaBoldly innovative, elegantly unapologetic, and tastefully confident, VOGA Italia is a contemporary wine for the modern consumer. Since inception the brand has earned awards for its chic cylinders, elegantly adorned bottles, and innovative closures, as well as its stand-out wines. Rich in flavor and full of character, the wines are styled to deliver the taste profiles most desired by today's wine drinkers. The collection, available nationwide, includes a Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC, Moscato IGP, Rosato delle Venezie IGT, Prosecco Still DOC, Prosecco DOC, Prosecco DOC Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Grigio.About Enovation BrandsEnovation Brands is the importer of VOGA Italia, Gemma di Luna, Ca' Montini, Luna Di Luna, Alberto Nani, She's Always Rosé, Poggio del Concone, Ronco di Sassi, and other IWB brands to the U.S. market. The company is known for its innovative approach to the products it brings to market, as well as its unwavering commitment to delivering quality products at exceptional value. The company is headed by brothers Giovanni and Alberto Pecora, who prior to Enovation Brands launched Luna Di Luna, which is credited for revolutionizing the American wine market and de-mystifying the consumer wine experience.About Prosecco DOCConsumer demand for Prosecco DOC wines is enormous: per the region's Consorzio, in 2023 Prosecco DOC was once again the top Italian wine category in terms of both volume and value, with more than 616 million bottles produced.

The Still Sbagliato is the VOGA version of the popular Negroni Sbagliato.

