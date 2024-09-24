Refueling Aircraft Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Refueling Aircraft Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The refueling aircraft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.1 billion in 2023 to $11.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military operations and conflicts, commercial aviation growth, global geopolitical changes, airline alliances and partnerships, fuel price fluctuations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Refueling Aircraft Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The refueling aircraft market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of commercial aviation, technological advancements in refueling systems, shift towards eco-friendly fuels, rise in air force modernization programs, regulatory changes and safety standards.

Growth Driver Of The Refueling Aircraft Market

The increasing growth of the commercial aviation industry is expected to propel the growth of the refueling aircraft market in the coming years. The commercial aviation industry is the business of operating airplanes to transport people and freight for a charge and includes a wide variety of air travel and transportation-related operations and services provided by private airlines and air carriers. Refueling aircraft plays a vital role in expanding the operational capabilities of aircraft, contributing to steady air mobility and time management.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Refueling Aircraft Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, The Flofuel Group, Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group, General Electric Aviation systems, Cobham Limited, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Refuel International Ltd., Garsite LLC, BAE Systems PLC, Rostec State Corporation, United Aircraft Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Safran SA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt PLC, Eaton Corporation PLC, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, Bombardier Inc., Textron Inc., Leonardo SpA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., General Dynamics Corp.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Refueling Aircraft Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to boost refueling innovation. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Refueling Aircraft Market Segmented?

1) By Refueling Medium: Air To Air Refueling, Flying Boom Method, Probe And Drogue Method, Tanking Method, Other Refueling Mediums

2) By Component: Aviation Refueller, Dispenser, Refueling Pods, Probe And Drogue, Other Components

3) By Application: Commercial Airplane, Military Airplane, Combat Aircraft, Non-Combat Aircraft, Helicopters

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Refueling Aircraft Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Refueling Aircraft Market Definition

Refueling aircraft is an aircraft used to transfer fuel to an aircraft's tanks in order to extend its range during flight or prepare it for its next flight. It allows aircraft to stay in the air for considerably longer than usual, and it may result in fuel and time savings during lengthy manned flights.

Refueling Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global refueling aircraft market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Refueling Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on refueling aircraft market size, refueling aircraft market drivers and trends, refueling aircraft market major players and refueling aircraft market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

