Analyses indicate Israel has been meticulously preparing for its current military operations for about 15 years

(MENAFN) Recent analyses indicate that Israel has been meticulously preparing for its current military operations for about 15 years, primarily targeting the communication networks of Hezbollah in Lebanon. This extensive groundwork prompts inquiries regarding the timing of Israel's offensive, especially given the heightened tensions in the region. Meir Ben-Shabbat, former head of Israel's National Security Council, has underscored the critical need to dismantle the "ring of fire" created by Tehran, which involves diminishing Hezbollah’s power in southern Lebanon and driving the group back north of the Litani River.



The latest escalation began with Israel's strategic pivot from Gaza to the northern front, marked by the deployment of the army's 98th Division to the Lebanese border. This move hints at a potential ground assault against Hezbollah. Simultaneously, Israeli leaders have intensified their provocations toward Hezbollah, aiming to shift the prevailing dynamics of the conflict. Their goals include prompting Israeli settlers to return home, mitigating the historical stigma associated with establishing a security zone in northern Israel for the first time since its founding, and imposing costs on Hezbollah that would force the group to redirect its focus away from Gaza.



Prime Minister Netanyahu has seized this opportunity to enhance his political standing amidst criticism from opponents who claim he has failed to address the concerns of northern residents and has tolerated Hezbollah's actions. His government’s assertive approach is designed to strengthen Israel's position in ceasefire negotiations, aiming for terms that favor Israeli interests while simultaneously seeking to undermine resistance forces in Gaza. This evolving scenario reflects a multifaceted interplay of military strategy, political calculations, and long-term goals as Israel confronts the complexities of its current conflict.

